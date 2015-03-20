Navy research vessel named for famed astronaut Sally Ride

Marine scientists, Navy admirals and elected officials gathered in downtown San Diego on Friday at Broadway Pier to celebrate the commissioning of the R/V Sally Ride — the nation’s first academic research vessel named for a woman.

The new ship’s namesake, Sally Ride, is the late astronaut who made history as the first American woman in space. The longtime La Jolla resident, who died of cancer in 2012 at the age of 61, was a nationally recognized role model for women aspiring to excel in the sciences, a field often criticized for having patriarchal undertones.

“This is one of the most exciting things that can happen within a university — the acquisition and operation of a brand new research vessel that allows us to really fulfill our mission to explore and educate,” Margaret Leinen, director of UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography, told those in attendance.

“I’ve been involved in a lot of remarkable events, but this is truly one of the happiest,” she added.

The $88-million ship is owned by the U.S. Navy and will be operated by UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

Flowing music by a Navy band, speakers took to the stage, celebrating the relationship between the military and higher education, as well as Ride’s legacy.

Among many, prepared remarks were given by Mayor Kevin Faulconer, Rear Admiral Timothy Gallaudet, an oceanographer with the Navy, and Jon Alberts, executive director of University-National Oceanographic Laboratory System or UNOLS.

“The research vessel Sally Ride, as the newest vessel in the UNOLS fleet, will enable further advances in science not only for Scripps Institution scientists but for the entire world by bringing together technological advances in ship design and the most current oceanographic sampling equipment available,” said Alberts, whose organization helps coordinate ship schedules between 62 academic institutions and National Laboratories.

To roaring applauds, Congresswoman Susan Davis addressed Ride’s 92-year-old mother, Joyce, who was sitting in the crowd.

“You can feel the love in this room for your daughter and you as well for having raised such incredible woman,” Davis said.

Throughout her life, Ride used her distinction as the first woman in space to advocate for the equal inclusion of woman and people of color in the sciences. Last year, her educational company Sally Ride Science was turned over to UC San Diego. Ride’s romantic partner and co-founder of the endeavor, Tam O'Shaughnessy, continues to run the nonprofit as executive director.

Ride, who made her famous voyage on the Challenger, served on the investigation panels the space shuttle’s explosion in 1986, as well as a panel that looked into the disintegration of the Columbia on reentry in 2003. She is the only person to have severed on the panels for both of the nation’s space shuttle tragedies.

The 238-foot state-of-the-art ship holds 20 scientists and 25 crew members, designed to accommodate a wide variety of missions from monitoring seismic activity to studying fisheries to researching melting sea ice from climate change.

Many different types of scientists will use the vessel, from chemistry crews that need a completely clean and sterilized work environment to geologists who scoop up rocks and make a “big mess,” Bruce Appelgate, Scripps head of ship operations and marine technical support, said during a tour of the ship..

“We’ve got that new-ship smell. Come back in a couple years, and that will be gone,” he said with a smile.

The R/V Sally Ride includes a number of cutting edge technologies, including a robotic arm for lowering often heavy monitoring equipment into the ocean, such as a “rosette” that collects water samples and measurements from the seafloor. The ship’s mechanical arm stabilizes such sampling devices as they’re lowered off the side of the vessel, a process that in the past required several technicians to prevent equipment from smashing into the bulkhead.

“This allows us, with few people, to deploy systems more safely, in sea conditions that are more challenging that couldn’t be done the old-fashioned way,” Appelgate said. “We can continue operating even when sea states are high, which is great for the American taxpayer who ultimate funds the research.”

The Sally Ride replaces the 45-year old R/V Melville and will join three other research vessels operated by the institution, including the Roger Revelle, Robert Gordon Sproul and the Floating Instrument Platform or FLIP.

The planning for the research vessel started in 2002 and the construction commencing about four years ago at a shipyard in Anacortes, Washington. The ship is expected to operate for at least 30 years.

The Sally Ride will be docked along the Embarcadero through the end of the week and will be open to the public on Sunday between noon and 4 p.m.



