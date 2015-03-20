Navy raises concerns with water-crossing project options affecting Naval Station Norfolk

The Navy has concerns with three out of four water-crossing project options planned for the Norfolk, Va. region, including the one currently favored by both the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and Virginia Port Authority, according to a letter obtained by the Daily Press.

In a letter written to VDOT last month, the Navy cites potential issues with three plans, named alternatives B, C and D — all of which include building a new roadway through the Naval Station Norfolk.

Alternative B, favored by VDOT and the Port Authority, adds another tube to the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel to make it six lanes, widens I-64 in Hampton and Norfolk, adds a new bridge-tunnel over the Elizabeth River in Norfolk from Naval Station Norfolk to Craney Island in Portsmouth, and other improvements.

Under Alternative A — the only option the Navy did not raise concerns with in the letter — more lanes would be added to the HRBT and I-64, but a bridge-tunnel over the Elizabeth River would not be added.

Among the Navy's concerns with B, C and D: Those options could limit the Navy's access to Craney Island and its fuel depot, the new roadway would bisect the Navy's property, and construction could affect military operations, the letter says.

"The Navy is specifically concerned about the mission impacts resulting from the use of cranes during construction along the I-64 corridor within the Chambers Field approach/departure corridor," states the Sept. 19 letter, from Capt. Michael R. Moore, chief of staff for Navy Region Mid-Atlantic.

The Navy is not against adding new roadways between Norfolk and Portsmouth, though the proposed route in B, C and D would not work because it would interfere with the relocation of Gate 6, the letter says.

"Alternatives B, C and D incorporate a secondary connection that would allow both civilian and active duty commuters to be distributed more evenly across transportation corridors throughout Hampton Roads," the letter says.

"Consequently, this would reduce congestion and ultimately improve strategic military connectivity beyond the current roadway system."

Transportation Secretary Aubrey Layne said if Alternative B is chosen, VDOT would work with the Navy to alleviate the concerns raised in the letter before beginning construction.

"We're not going to do anything the Navy doesn't approve," said Layne. "I believe we can find common ground working with the Navy, the Port and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to get this done."

The Virginia Port Authority plans to expand Craney Island eastward and build a mega-container terminal — another factor to consider in the water-crossing project.

"Alternative B aligns best with Port requirements because it provides a direct connection between the existing and future marine terminals and the surface transportation system and also removes significant truck traffic from Hampton Boulevard (in Norfolk)," states a Sept. 22 letter from John Reinhart, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority.

Alternatives C and D include a "third crossing" — a new bridge-tunnel over the Elizabeth River to connect the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel just north of Craney Island to I-564 in Norfolk, near the Naval Station Norfolk.

A strongly worded letter from the Corps to VDOT last month might have put the kibosh on alternatives C and D, for environmental reasons — prompting VDOT to recommend Alternative B in a letter back to the Corps. VDOT expects the Corps to soon respond detailing the environmental issues with that option, so state and regional transportation officials can decide if it's doable.

The long-awaited water crossing project aims to decrease congestion for drivers between the Peninsula and South Hampton Roads, specifically on the often-congested HRBT.

The City of Norfolk strongly favors Alternative D, while Hampton City Council is scheduled to vote on a preferred alternative at its Wednesday meeting. No such vote is scheduled for the Newport News City Council at this time, City Manager Jim Bourey said.



