Navy honors Indiana sailor for actions at scene of car accident

An Evansville, Ind. native and Navy sailor recently was recognized for his actions following a motor vehicle crash in Memphis, Tennessee.

Petty Officer Jeff Atherton, 29, was heading home from his job as a mass communication specialist with the Navy on Aug. 26 when he saw a vehicle run off Interstate 40 and flip several times after failing to navigate a curve, according to an announcement released by the Navy on Tuesday.

“When I saw that there was someone that needed help I didn't hesitate,” Atherton said in the Tuesday statement. “The training I have received in the Navy has taught me a lot, but above all I have learned to stay calm in high stress situations.”

The woman who was driving the vehicle was unconscious when Atherton got to her, but she started to come to while Atherton was assisting her, according to the news release. First responders quickly got to the scene and started to care for the woman.

The woman, who was not identified in the release, lost an arm as result of the crash but is recovering. Atherton said she remains hospitalized, but the two communicate regularly and plan to meet again once she is released and getting better.

"She's not feeling too hot. It was a very traumatic injury so there's a very extensive recovery process," Atherton told the Courier & Press. "But I do call and check on her once a week, and I'm really looking forward to taking her to dinner once she gets released from the hospital."

For his actions, Naval officials awarded Atherton a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal. However, Atherton said that there are plenty of people who deserve recognition for rescuing the driver.

"I was just part of it. The first responders -- the paramedics, the firefighters, the cops and the doctors and nurses really saved this woman's life.

Atherton's actions drew praise from other Naval officials as well.

“I am extremely proud to call Petty Officer Atherton my shipmate,” said Capt. David Bryson, the commanding officer of Naval Support Activity Mid-South. “While he always performs above expectations on-duty, his actions off duty in this incident truly illustrate his character. I am grateful that he was there to respond and provide the help needed to one of our local community members when they truly needed him.”

