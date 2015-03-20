National Guard sergeant dies in New Mexico crash

SANTA FE, N.M. (Tribune News Service) — A 36-year-old man died Monday night after crashing into a parked vehicle on N.M. 14 south of the city, state police say.

Raymond Moya, a father of three and a New Mexico Military Institute graduate, was a National Guard sergeant “who served his country well,” a relative said Tuesday.

In a brief news release issued Tuesday, state police said they believed the Santa Fe man was traveling north at a high rate of speed at about 5:30 p.m. when he veered from the northbound lane into the shoulder of the southbound lane and struck a vehicle parked along the side of the road near mile marker 36.

A driver in the parked vehicle was not injured in the accident, state police said, but Moya, who was not wearing his seat belt, died from his injuries.

The fatal collision closed down the highway as police investigated the scene.

State police did not release any further details on the crash and declined to say if they suspect alcohol was a factor. An agency spokeswoman said the crash is still under investigation.

Moya’s relative said the family was still trying to gather details from investigators Tuesday, such as where Moya was going.

The relative, who asked that her name not be published, said Moya has an 18-year-old daughter, a 13-year-old son and a 10-year-old daughter.

His mother and grandmother worked in various restaurants in Santa Fe, and Moya would help them by making sopaipillas, the woman said. One of the restaurants the family used to manage is the Mine Shaft Tavern in Madrid, she said.

“Right now, the family is mourning,” the woman said. “But we appreciate everyone’s support.”

Members of the National Guard visited a family home to express their condolences, the woman said.

Other National Guard members expressed their condolences on Facebook.

“Sgt. Raymond Moya; you were a good man, a good teacher, a good battle buddy,” one man from Española wrote Tuesday on Moya’s profile page. “You’re gonna be missed dearly man and will NEVER be forgotten. Rest In Peace brother.”

Another man, who lives in Killeen, Texas, wrote, “Just got notice that one of my brothers in arms passed away Raymond Moya. We had great times. You will always be remembered my friend.”

Contact Uriel Garcia at ugarcia@sfnewmexican.com.

©2016 The Santa Fe New Mexican (Santa Fe, N.M.)

Visit The Santa Fe New Mexican at www.santafenewmexican.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

