Multi-day run to honor fallen service members kicks off at Fort Gordon

Three blank dog tags jingled against the chest of Sgt. Willie Jennings as he ran the first lap of a non-stop 10-day run honoring the fallen.

Each dog tag represents somebody that didn’t make it home. By the end of the run, which will continue 24 hours a day rain or shine, the runners will represent more than 1,500 Marines or Navy personnel who died in Iraq or Afghanistan.

Gunnery Sgt. Joshua Kelley, who spoke at the opening ceremony for the 12th annual Marine Corps. Tribute to the Fallen, said that for the next 10 days those Marines will tell a story.

“The story cannot be spoken and won’t be told with words but through their actions, with blisters, sore muscles, sweat, tears and the sound of feet hitting the dirt thousands of times over without interruption,” Kelley said.

Jennings is in his fourth year at the run, but this year he volunteered to be the first runner.

“It’s awesome,” Jennings said of his experience with the run. “As far as I know we’re the only people who do this in the Marine Corps.”

Jennings took off on the three-mile lap -- one mile per life -- around Barton Field around 9:30 a.m. In his hand he carried a pack containing 21 rounds of ammunition.

When he returned to the starting position, he was met with applause from not only other service members but supporters and the Patriot Guard holding flags.

Jennings handed off the ammunition to the next runner who took his place on the track. The ammo would continue to be passed along and will be used in a 21-gun salute after the last lap on Oct. 24.

The three dog tags around Jennings’ neck were hung on a cross standing behind the Battlefield Cross -- a symbolic representation for fallen servicemembers made of a rifle, boots and helmet.

Even though the tags are blank, he knows who he is running for. Every runner does.

He ran for Lance Cpl Bryan P Bertrand, 23, of Oregon; Sgt. Nathan P. Hays, 21, of Washington; and Capt. Matthew W. Bancroft, 29, of California. They were killed in the same Jan. 9, 2002 refueling tanker crash in Pakistan. Jennings, like many of the other runners, has never met any of the men for whom he ran.

As each runner takes the field, a display in a nearby tent gives the names, photos and biography of the specific service members they represent.

“We will run in the heat of the Georgia sun and in the frigid darkness of the autumn night,” Kelley reminded the crowd. “For the next 10 days we will run through the dust, wind, rain, sleet and mud. With heavy thoughts, we will run.”

