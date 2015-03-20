Mo. Senator McCaskill addresses Air Guard funding problem

The Air National Guard 139th Airlift Wing in St. Joseph got a mention in a U.S. Senate hearing Thursday — and also an assurance that a solution to funding uncertainties might be in the works.

During the hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill called the 139th Wing the “'Top Gun' of airlift in terms of training.”

McCaskill, a senior Democrat on the committee, addressed the remarks to Gen. David L. Goldfein, the Air Force chief of staff.

The Missouri senator visited the Air Guard base at Rosecrans Memorial Airport on Aug. 30, meeting with command officials and community leaders about the work of the facility and its importance to St. Joseph.

She remarked to Goldfein about the training done at the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center there, not only for U.S. units but international allies. However, she voiced a frustration about the disconnected funding of the operations at the base.

“For some reason, they are having to deal with an annual funding issue instead of getting programmatic funding,” McCaskill said to the Air Force general. “I don't get that. I don't get why the National Guard Bureau and the Air Mobility Command can not get together.”

She added, “It's really frustrating for that excellent facility to continue to beat on this door and have nobody answer.”

Goldfein, an Air Force Academy graduate and a fighter pilot who flew combat missions, replied that he knew of the problem – one that made wing commanders plan on a month-to-month basis – and that a solution is being sought.

“We put together a team and we're actually working with the director of the Air National Guard to lay out annual requirements for the MPA (military personnel appropriations) days,” he said. “Once we have those requirements, we will fund them on an annual basis.”

The title of the hearing was “Long-term Budgetary Challenges Facing the Military Services and Innovative Solutions for Maintaining our Military Superiority.” The heads of the four services – Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force – appeared before the panel.

———

©2016 the St. Joseph News-Press (St. Joseph, Mo.)

Visit the St. Joseph News-Press (St. Joseph, Mo.) at www.newspressnow.com/index.html

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.