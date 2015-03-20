Military trial set to begin for sailor already convicted in friend's shooting death

NORFOLK, Virginia (Tribune News Service) — A murder trial is set to begin Friday in a military court for a sailor already convicted by a civilian court in the same incident: the killing of his best friend while they played a video game. The Navy didn't think he received a severe enough sentence.

Petty officer 3rd Class Austin Greening pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for fatally shooting 24-year-old Petty Officer 3rd Class Kristopher Klubert in the face at Greening's off-base apartment on March 9, 2013. Greening served six months in prison.

He originally was convicted of second-degree murder by Norfolk Circuit Court Judge Junius Fulton, which is punishable by up to 40 years in prison. But Greening won a new trial before sentencing based on evidence from the autopsy.

The day Greening was released from prison last September, the military put him in the brig to await murder and obstruction of justice charges.

It's uncommon for the military to try a case that's already been adjudicated in civilian court, but it occasionally happens if military leaders aren't happy with a trial's outcome. Double jeopardy, the constitutional prohibition against being tried twice for the same crime twice, doesn't apply here because the first charges were in state court, and the new ones are federal.

Greening has opted for his case to be heard by a military judge alone, instead of having his fate decided by the military equivalent of a jury. The trial is scheduled to last a week.

Greening maintains he accidentally shot Klubert in the face while they were playing video games.

Greening has acknowledged he washed his hands and placed the gun in Klubert's hand after the shooting, although he says he did so because he considered killing himself but couldn't pull the trigger. Court records say Greening originally told a 911 operator Klubert shot himself.

Greening faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole if convicted of unpremeditated murder or murder while engaging in an act inherently dangerous to another. He's also charged with obstruction of justice -- accused of falsely saying Klubert shot himself, placing the gun in Klubert's hand and washing his own hands before police arrived. The obstruction charge carries a maximum sentence of five years.

He also could face a dishonorable discharge, forfeiture of pay and reduction in rank if convicted of either charge.

Klubert was supposed to deploy aboard the USS Carter Hall two days before the shooting, but poor weather delayed the amphibious dock landing ship's departure by four days. Klubert decided to spend some of his unexpected time ashore hanging out at his fellow gunner's mate's apartment watching television, playing video games and handling weapons over a few beers.

About seven hours after he arrived, Klubert was shot at close range below his left eye.

Greening three times told 911 dispatchers that Klubert shot himself. But he later told investigators he accidentally shot Klubert while trying to pick a play on a video game controller with his left hand while holding in his right a Colt .45-caliber pistol he was just handed by Klubert, according to court records.

Greening, who had been awarded a pistol sharpshooter ribbon by the Navy, said he tried to release the hammer gently to uncock the gun, but it fired. He said he later placed the weapon in Kulbert's hand, held it there with his own and considered killing himself.

State court records say that shortly after Greening was arrested, he told another inmate in jail that he and Klubert were gambling on a "Madden NFL" football video game and argued over the debt.

"He told that inmate that he 'snapped' during the argument, and the next thing he remembered was the gun going off," court records say.

Greening denied that -- he told detectives he was extremely tired when Klubert showed up and that several guns were out because he was robbed at gunpoint a few years earlier, but nobody was caught. He opened the door for Klubert while holding one of four guns in the apartment.

Greening told detectives he gets agitated when someone talks to him while he's playing the video game. He said he told Klubert to "shut up" because he kept throwing interceptions.

"Greening stated that he was frustrated because Kris was distracting him but not enough to kill him," court records say.

Greening said he and Klubert had known each other since boot camp and had met each other's families. He said he didn't shoot himself because he didn't want anyone to think there was a planned murder-suicide, according to notes from a detective who interviewed him.

"He freaked out and immediately felt remorse, guilt and anger and he wanted to put the gun to his head (he still do) and pull the trigger so bad. He knew that if he did that then he knew that it would look like happened on purpose," the detective wrote.