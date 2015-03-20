Military's secret weapon to help kids deal with deployment: Muppets

NEWPORT NEWS — The Muppets invaded Fort Eustis Thursday, evoking peals of laughter from military kids while taking aim at a serious issue: the challenge of growing up while on the move.

The performance featured Katie, a military child feeling a bit down because her parents are moving to a new base. She doesn't want to leave her friends and wonders how to meet new people. In a way, she faces the same questions as grown-up soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines as they constantly shift to different parts of the country or the world.

This becomes easier when you are surrounded by Muppets.

Grover, the Cookie Monster, Elmo and company band together to help Katie deal with questions about her impending move. (Spoiler alert: It ends happily.) The 30-minute performances, a partnership between Sesame Street and the USO, continue through Friday at the Army post.

Casey Zilz, a Navy wife and mother from Virginia Beach, brought her two sons to view the Muppets up close and personal. It was a fun time for Erich, 3, and Andy, 1, but the performance can also help parents start a conversation with their kids.

"My husband is out to sea right now, and he (Erich) doesn't understand what he's doing," Casey said. "We've shown him the boat and said daddy is going to work. So when it comes to moving, we explain we're going on an adventure. We're going to explore a new place and make new friends. We definitely try to keep it positive."

For the record, the Muppets endorse this strategy.

As the 30-minute performance began, Katie was shy and concerned about the way forward.

"It seems whenever I get settled, I have to move," she complains.

Elmo suggests keeping in touch by phone. Grover promises to write Katie if she writes him. (The Cookie Monster just wants her to send cookies. That's his thing.)

Katie proves to be a tough sell. It takes a few songs and a few strategies to improve her mood. She's worried about meeting people in her new home. What should she say? How can she get people to talk to her?

The Muppets tackle these questions in song and dance, and Katie feels more comfortable about the move when the performance ends. That's the idea, according to Jeanette Betancourt, senior vice president for U.S. social impact at Sesame Workshop.

The Sesame Street/USO Experience for Military Families began in 2008.

Thursday's performance on transitioning to a new base has been supplemented by a new show that deals with making the switch from military to civilian life.

"When it comes to a service member, we often have that mantra that when a service member serves, an entire family serves," Betancourt said. "When a service member transitions, an entire family transitions."

Giving a child's-level view of these transitions — whether from base to base or into civilian life — required extensive research, Betancourt said. Sesame Street talked to military adults, children and service providers. The scripts were carefully reviewed by experts and USO officials.

Having routines is important for younger children, she said. That's why moving to a new neighborhood or school is big deal. Even getting accustomed to a new bedroom can take time.

It is important for parents to realize the range of emotions children can experience and prepare them for the move.

"It may not always be anxiety," Betancourt said. "It may be fear. Or it may be excitement. But you need to explain it to them, and explain it to them ahead of time."

Zilz realizes her approach will change as her children mature. Moving will be different for Erich and Andy when they are 7 and 5 years old as opposed to 3 and 1.

However, one reason her husband joined the Navy was to see the world.

"And we wanted our kids to see the world," she said. "We view it as a very positive thing."



