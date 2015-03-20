Military leaders unveil new technology-driven, multi-domain battle concept

WASHINGTON — Since World War II, the U.S. military has entered every conflict with the assumption that its force would have better technology, be better trained and have a higher caliber force than any of its adversaries.

That's driven military doctrine in the past. But in several forums during the Association of the U.S. Army annual meeting in Washington on Tuesday, leaders warned that it might not always be true.

Instead, leaders unveiled a new concept that will drive the future fight, involving every military service.

Multi-domain battle combines air, land, sea and cyber capabilities into one overarching realm.

It means that in the future, the Army may be tasked with sinking enemy ships, officials said.

Instead of other services supporting the infantry, infantry forces may be tasked with destroying air defenses, clearing the way for the Air Force. And every type of force will need to think of cyber attacks and defense.

Gen. David G. Perkins, commanding general of U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, said the future was hard to predict, but the multi-domain battle concept is based on threats the military sees developing.

He said the concept will be the first big overhaul of the military since the air-land battle concept was unveiled following the war in Vietnam. That concept helped change the Army into a more agile force. And multi-domain battle also will lead to big changes.

"We have to think differently about how we use the Army as part of the joint force," Perkins said.

Perkins said no one domain will be exclusive in the future fight and all forces will need to fundamentally change the way they think and operate.

"This is the very beginning of a concept as we're laying it out," he said. "This is the beginning of a new way of thinking."

Gen. Mark A. Milley, Army chief of staff, said the multi-domain concept would allow the Army to keep pace with current and emerging threats.

While the U.S. Army has been focused on counterterrorism and counter insurgencies, its enemies have been studying how America fights.

Iran, North Korea, Russia and China have revised their military doctrines, Milley said. They've modernized their militaries to avoid U.S. strengths.

He said the multi-domain battle concept is the opposite of what the Army has done in the past, as typically air and sea forces work to enable the land force.

He also warned that the future fight will be something the Army hasn't seen before.

"The next 25 years are not going to be like the last 10 years," Milley said. "They're not going to be like the last 25 years."



