Military intelligence soldiers win Joshua Mills event

Soldiers from the 204th Military Intelligence Battalion (Aerial Reconnaissance) normally don’t “bang down doors with rifles and do commando-type stuff.”

But that is what made winning the third annual Staff Sgt. Joshua Mills Commando Competition at Fort Bliss on Sept. 7-8 so special, said 1st Lt. Sean Toal, a member of the winning team.

Six soldiers from the 204th MI Battalion teamed up to overcome a series of mental and physical tests to win the competition.

Toal, a 25-year-old from Flushing, Mich., and fellow members of the battalion didn’t know what to expect.

“No single guy carried the team,” Toal said. “Everyone had strengths and weaknesses and pushed each other through.”

The competition honored the memory of Mills, an El Pasoan and Special Forces soldier who was killed in Afghanistan in 2009. Mills was serving with the 7th Special Forces Group, then headquartered at Fort Bragg, N.C.

Soldiers from nine teams were tested and challenged at Fort Bliss and then out in its vast training area. Just seven teams finished the two days.

It began with a round robin of events designed to test the competitors' cardiovascular fitness and upper-body strength, said Capt. Joshua Hicks, a 27-year-old from Tacoma, Wash., who served as the team leader for the winners.

The round robin consisted of the bench press, a rope climb while wearing body armor, pull-ups, heel clickers over a bar, sit-ups, push-ups, a shuttle run and a five-mile run.

First Lt. Tyler Spease, a 31-year-old from Rapid City, S.D., was the individual winner in the upper-body competition and helped pave the way for the team to get off to a strong start, Hicks said.

During the second day, they did a six-mile ruck march wearing 40 pounds of gear and a weapon, Hicks said. As part of the march, they had to do different tasks like carrying five-gallon water containers and ammo cans filled with sandbags.

After that, they did a stress shoot, an obstacle course at McGregor Range and then a sniper observation course in which they had to identify different objects out on the range while using only a single pair of binoculars.

Hicks said there was a lot of unit pride involved for members of the 204th MI Battalion, which has just 250 soldiers. They did soldier tasks they normally don’t do while competing against teams from much larger units, he said.

Staff Sgt. Vanearl Glenn was another member of the winning team.

Members of the 204th MI Battalion came together using “phenomenal teamwork,” said Glenn, a 32-year-old from Hinesville, Ga., who has lived all over the world.

“Alone we are capable of much, but together when you put all our strengths together for one common goal, there is nothing that couldn’t be done,” Glenn said.

Spc. Ian Inman, a 22-year-old from Red Bluff, Calif., said he got a call the night before the start of the event that they needed him as a last-minute fill-in because of an injury.

“The fact that we are as small of a unit as we are and pieced a team together at the last minute and won this thing, it is pretty incredible,” Inman said.

Sgt. Miguel Gonzalez, a 23-year-old from San Juan, Puerto Rico, said the team was “huge underdogs” coming into the event.

They competed against other teams that had soldiers who were rangers, infantry or artillery, Gonzalez said.

All the team members said it was particularly gratifying to come up with a big effort that honored Mills and all fallen soldiers.

