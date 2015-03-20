Military downsizing? A small defense firm bucks the trend

HAMPTON (Tribune News Service) — The Pentagon publishes contract awards every business day, and its list issued Sept. 2 brought good news for one company in downtown Hampton.



Zel Technologies received a $165 million contract from the Joint Improvised-Threat Defeat Agency (JIDA). Simply put, the company will put its scientists and engineers to work developing strategies against the improvised explosive device (IED), the longstanding weapon of choice for insurgents in Iraq and Afghanistan.



Company leaders can't provide much detail because the work is classified.



"We work complex issues," said Jack L. Ezzell Jr., the CEO and president. "That's who we are."



But behind the sanitized contract language lies the story of how this small defense firm is bucking a negative trend in Hampton Roads by re-inventing itself.



Defense spending cuts have slowly squeezed the region's military-dependent economy. Hiccups in funding and changing rules have made life even less predictable for hundreds of large and small defense firms in Hampton Roads.



The State of the Region report published last fall by Old Dominion University noted a steady drop in defense-related spending that has been at the core of regional economic growth.



No matter. ZelTech's fortunes are soaring. It will end the year with about 300 employees, with plans to add more in 2017.



"This has been an extraordinary year for us," Ezzell said. "This year alone, we've won about $225 million in new awards. And in 95 percent of them, we are the prime contractor."



It hasn't been easy, but maybe it helps that ZelTech cut its teeth on "predictive intelligence" — studying threats and finding the best way to address them.



Prior to that Sept. 2 award, the company had established a track record working for Air Force Special Operations Command. Today, more than 100 of its employees are in Florida, processing intelligence and surveillance data from remotely-piloted aircraft.



It also works with the Air Force Technical Applications Center, the only federal organization with a mission to detect and report data from foreign nuclear explosions.



"We identify shortfalls in capabilities, we look at requirements," said Charles H. Mitchell, ZelTech vice president of business development and external affairs. "We try and help the intelligence community identify areas where they can move forward most effectively and, and to fill gaps and increase capability ..."



Filling information gaps dovetails with its new contract regarding improvised explosive devices, a weapon that constantly changes.



Responding to attacks is only one challenge, said Scott Arnott, chief technology officer.



"The idea is finding where they are making the explosives, and how to find people who are making large amounts of explosives, the triggering systems," he said. "Some are pressure. Some are cell phones."



Ezzell said he hopes the September contract is a sign of more things to come, but it was tough sledding to get this far.



"Candidly, it's been challenging," he said. "This is a tough environment for defense contractors, especially tough for smaller companies."



ZelTech suffered due to Defense Department in-sourcing, where it replaced contractors with full-time government employees.



"So the employees you've trained and have security clearances for, one day they're working for you and the next day they're civil servants," Ezzell said. "We went through a period where we lost a lot of employees that way."



Another challenge was the government practice of accepting the lowest price, technically acceptable bid. In that case, the government selects the lowest bid that meets requirements, not necessarily the superior bid.



"They don't even look at your proposal," Ezzell said.



To pursue that work, ZelTech had to get leaner.



"We cut, we trimmed here and there, and we found ourselves able to compete," he said. "So it's interesting. We can complete in the low price. But we can compete in the high price, as we did with JIDA work."



The company has also diversified. When it came up against the in-sourcing initiative, it started a manufacturing operation in Florida to build training devices for the Army.



"We started that as a cold start," Ezzell said. "I hired five engineers and we built it. We saw our basic work drying up (and) financed the whole operation internally, out of our resources."



Going after low-cost work or starting new operations will help other defense firms get through tight times, he said.



"We had to take some measures to re-invent ourselves so that we could be competitive," he said. "And I think that's what Hampton Roads companies are going to have to do. You just can't sit still."



Ezzell is a retired Air Force colonel who worked in intelligence in the Far East. After establishing himself as a consultant, he decided to go into business for himself. He founded the company in 1988 after purchasing a notebook and floppy disc from a discount store on how to start a business.



Both Arnott and Mitchell graduated from the Air Force Academy. The scientists, engineers and technical experts the company employs have high-level security clearances, and many work outside Hampton Roads.



Despite its success, ZelTech keeps a low physical profile in downtown Hampton.



Looking at his boss, Arnott said, "It took us 10 years to talk him into putting a sign on the building."



But Ezzell himself is far from invisible. He is heavily involved in outside organization. The Daily Press named him Citizen of the Year in 1998 for something outside the shadowy world of intelligence: a computer lab for children.



He was nominated for the award again in 2016.



Besides pursing new directions, he credits success to reinvesting in his business. The September contract has broadened his radar.



"We will now look for bigger opportunities," he said. "The future looks pretty bright for us right now, but it was a challenge. Believe me."



