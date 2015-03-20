Middle school principal accused of paying hitman to kill pregnant girlfriend

The suspected assassin arrived in St. Louis on a Greyhound bus from Oklahoma with a job to do.

Earlier that week, prosecutors say, he'd received a package containing $2,500 from Cornelius Green, the principal at Carr Lane Visual and Performing Arts School just outside downtown St. Louis.

Within hours of Phillip J. Cutler's arrival in St. Louis, prosecutors allege, Green boarded an Amtrak for "an unexpected trip" to Chicago while Cutler remained in Missouri to finish the gruesome job he'd been paid for: Killing Jocelyn Peters, a third-grade teacher who was seven months pregnant with Green's baby girl.

Two days later, Peters was found dead in her home, police said.

Over the next few months, Green's plan was exposed, prosecutors say.

In May, Cutler was arrested in Muskogee, Okla., and charged and indicted on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of first-degree burglary, according to charging documents.

His bond was set at $1 million - cash only.

Green, who is facing the same charges, had his cash-only bail set at $3 million.

Green had worked for St. Louis Public Schools since 2002 and became principal of Carr Lane in 2013. Before that, he was principal of Fanning Middle School, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

A district spokesman confirmed that Green was a principal until the end of the 2015-2016 school year; he was reassigned to an information technology job in the district's central office over the summer. The district has since severed ties with him.

"It's a police matter now and he's not a current employee, therefore there's no statement from the district," the spokesman said.

Prosecutors say the 35-year-old middle school principal picked up Cutler, a lifelong friend, from the bus station late in the evening on March 21 and that the two men drove together past an apartment belonging to Green's girlfriend.

The apartment was out of the way, prosecutors say, and not along any route between the bus station and Cutler's accommodations while he was in town.

The next morning, prosecutors say, Green boarded an Amtrak train to Chicago, leaving his car and his keys - including one to Peters's building and apartment - with Cutler.

The two men spoke by phone and communicated via text while Green was out of town, according to the documents.

Those documents don't provide details about what happened over the next two days, but they state that 30-year-old Peters and her unborn child were found dead in her apartment March 24. The mother and child - who were discovered by Green - had been killed by a single gunshot wound, prosecutors say.

Police told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Green found Peters in her bed.

Only two sets of keys existed for the apartment door, the documents add, one in Peters's possession and the other in her boyfriend's possession.

The documents state that video surveillance captured Green's car on his girlfriend's street at approximately 3 a.m. March 24 - "within the range of time of death of the victims."

"Historical Precision Location Information obtained from Cutler's cell phone provider shows that his phone was near the victim's apartment at that time," the documents say.

After Peters's body was discovered, Green left her apartment with police and went to police headquarters, where he asked investigators if he could call his daughter while he was alone in an interview room, the charging documents state.

Instead of calling his daughter, though, Green called his estranged wife and asked her to meet Cutler at a gas station and give him a pair of spare keys to Green's car, which was parked at Peters's apartment, the documents state.

Green wanted Cutler to move his car from the apartment, according to the documents, but the plan was foiled by police and Cutler was brought to police headquarters.

The onetime educator has also been charged with three felony counts of receiving stolen property.

Those charges stem from an incident in which Green stole $2,700 from a student dance group that was being raised for a spring break trip while he was working as a principal.

"He was additionally discovered to have disposed of over $500.00 worth of currency belonging to the school district in several unauthorized transactions," the documents state.

According to the Post-Dispatch, "the theft occurred about three weeks before Peters's death. Authorities were investigating a possible link between the killing of Peters and the thefts."

Green and Peters had a baby registry requesting accessories such as "bibs, butterfly dresses and pink booties," the Post-Dispatch reported.

Family members told the newspaper that Peters had been volunteering since she was 12 and was a high school honors student before attending the University of Missouri. Peters had spent the past five years working as a teacher for St. Louis Public Schools - a job to which she was fully devoted, relatives said.

Lacey Peters, the victim's mother, told the Post-Dispatch that her daughter loved working with children and spent her time outside of work with family. Her daughter liked reading and board games and was a regular at church, she said, noting that she wasn't the type to go to clubs.

"She was a very great schoolteacher," Lacey Peters said. "She was real nice, happy-go-lucky, a big believer in education."

"I'm numb," she added.

Maryanne Dersch, the mother of a student, told the Post-Dispatch that Peters had a special talent for teaching and had spent the past two years tutoring her learning-disabled son.

She called Peters a "wonderful influence on his life."

"She was just so beautiful," Dersch said. "Not just beautiful-looking, but like, this beautiful person. She just had a very decent soul. It's just really tragic, and she was so young."