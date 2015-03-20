Michigan officials lobby Missile Defense Agency for deployment site

WASHINGTON — Members of Michigan’s delegation to Congress on Monday again urged military officials to select a Battle Creek base as a missile site.

The state’s two U.S. senators and all but one member of its delegation to the U.S. House sent a letter to Vice Adm. James D. Syring, director of the Missile Defense Agency, saying they “strongly support” selection of the Fort Custer Training Center as the site for a new interceptor.

“Locating the interceptor at Fort Custer would bring a welcomed $3.2 billion in economic impact, including $700 million in new construction,” they wrote. “It would also employ 300 jobs directly and up to 1,800 support jobs.”



The Missile Defense Agency has been evaluating possible locations for future deployment of a continental interceptor “capable of protecting the homeland against threats from nations such as North Korea and Iran.” The Defense Department, however, has not yet made a final decision on whether it will move on an additional site.

The other sites under consideration along with Fort Custer are Camp Ravenna in Ohio and Fort Drum in New York. A fourth site in Maine was initially considered, but was later determined to be unsuitable.

U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, and Michigan’s U.S. Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, both Democrats, have been vocal in calling for the interceptor to be located in Michigan. All the other members of the state’s congressional delegation — with the exception of U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, R-Cascade Township — signed the letter.

Amash's office said he supports Fort Custer receiving full consideration as a possible site for the proposed interceptor, but did not sign the letter because he said he felt it suggests the decision should be tied to jobs rather than being solely based on national security needs.



