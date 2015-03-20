Memorial stone to honor 281st Assault Helicopter Company

The soldiers were blips on a thin trail, running down a hill in Vietnam.

Behind them: A much larger, armed and angry North Vietnam force was chasing after them.

In front of them: A thick jungle, a river and another hill.

Their only hope lay in the daring of the crew of a UH-1 Huey, part of the 281st Assault Helicopter Company.

Nearly five decades ago, such rescues would have been relatively commonplace for the Intruders, as the 281st was also known, said a former commander, Jack Mayhew.

Mayhew said the unit worked closely with the 5th Special Forces Group - especially Project Delta, the long-range reconnaissance arm of the group - and other special operators in Vietnam.

This month, the Intruders will be honored on Fort Bragg when a stone dedicated to the unit is unveiled outside U.S. Army Special Operations Command, in Meadows Field Memorial Plaza.

The stone will join dozens of others that pay homage to decades of special operations history dating to World War II.

Mayhew said more than 275 veterans and their families are expected to attend as Friday's event will coincide with an annual memorial for the 281st Assault Helicopter Company Association.

Mayhew, a retired colonel, said the ceremony will further cement the legacy of the 281st, which also unveiled a monument outside the Airborne & Special Operations Museum in 2009.

"This signifies and recognizes that the 281st was the first U.S. Army special operations helicopter company," Mayhew said. "It seems like forever in the making."

The Intruders often deployed to austere and remote outposts, ferried American and indigenous troops on long-range reconnaissance missions and, when need, sped to those troops' rescues.

On this particular rescue mission, Mayhew said the soldiers had little hope if they didn't reach the river between the two hills. But even then, their rescue was not guaranteed.

The jungle canopy completely covered the river, Mayhew said, masking it from the 281st crew.

But the pilots, among the best of their era and often former Special Forces soldiers, found a way.

In a daring move, a pilot maneuvered the UH-1 under the canopy.

"He put his skids in the river," Mayhew said. "There was only room for one helicopter. If he had crashed, no one would be able to go in after him."

It was a daring and successful rescue, said Mayhew, who commanded the company for six months between 1967 and 1968.

He praised the men of the unit, who undertook dangerous missions deep behind enemy lines amid rough terrain and bad weather.

"It was no picnic" Mayhew said. "You never knew what you would get into. The real dangerous part was when a recon team got into trouble."

In those rescue missions, the soldiers needing help often also were hiding from enemy troops, Mayhew said.

To free them from the jungle, crews often wouldn't have enough room to land. Instead, they would drop rope ladders or hoists to carry the men to safety.

Mayhew said there are about 700 members of the 281st Assault Helicopter Company Association. Hundreds are expected to attend events in Fayetteville and Fort Bragg for the reunion, which is being held locally for the first time in the association's history.

The big draw will be the unveiling of the memorial stone, he said.

The stone will feature the 281st patch, with helicopter and a green beret and the words "281st AHC, Intruders and Hell From Above." Around the patch will be the symbols of the units that served within the company, including the 483rd Transportation Detachment, 1st Lift Platoon Rat Pack, 2nd Lift Platoon Bandits, Armed Platoon Wolf Pack and the 499th Signal Detachment.

The top of the stone will read "281st Assault Helicopter Company" and "The U.S. Army's First Special Operations Helicopter Company."

Officials have said the 281st is considered the "legacy unit" for modern special operations aviation units.

When the U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command was activated at Fort Bragg in 2011, leaders hailed the veterans of the Intruders as pioneers, saying they forged the path for special operations aviation.

Mayhew said the men were just doing their jobs.

The average age of men in the unit was often younger than 20 years old, he said. Many were kids, too young to buy their own beer.

Fifty years later, those young men are getting older. And Mayhew said he was glad the honor would come while many of its veterans were around to see it.

"We've lost key people along the way," he said. "But those still here, they're coming from all over to see this."

