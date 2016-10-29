Member of famed WWII aviation unit dies in NY at 92
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 29, 2016
NEW YORK — A former member of the pioneering black aviation unit the Tuskegee Airmen has died at age 92.
Audley Coulthurst's daughter, Audra Coulthurst, says her father died Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest at VA facility in Brooklyn.
Coulthurst enlisted in the Army in 1942 and became one of America's first black military pilots.
Although they faced discrimination in a segregated military, the Tuskegee Airmen were among the World War II's most respected fighter squadrons.
Audra Coulthurst says that after the war her father became a certified public account and served as controller of the National Urban League.
In addition to his daughter, he is survived by his wife, Matilda Coulthurst, and a son, Jeffrey Coulthurst.
