Member of famed WWII aviation unit dies in NY at 92

By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 29, 2016

NEW YORK — A former member of the pioneering black aviation unit the Tuskegee Airmen has died at age 92.

Audley Coulthurst's daughter, Audra Coulthurst, says her father died Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest at VA facility in Brooklyn.

Coulthurst enlisted in the Army in 1942 and became one of America's first black military pilots.

Although they faced discrimination in a segregated military, the Tuskegee Airmen were among the World War II's most respected fighter squadrons.

Audra Coulthurst says that after the war her father became a certified public account and served as controller of the National Urban League.

In addition to his daughter, he is survived by his wife, Matilda Coulthurst, and a son, Jeffrey Coulthurst.

From left, Lt. Dempsey W. Morgan, Lt. Carrol S. Woods, Lt. Robert H. Nelson Jr., Capt. Andrew D. Turner and Lt. Clarence D. Lester were pilots with the 332nd Fighter Group. The airmen were part of the all-black fighter group better known as the Tuskegee Airmen.
U.S. Air Force file photo

