Meadville state police apprehend AWOL Army recruit
By ERIE TIMES-NEWS, PA. Published: October 1, 2016
MEADVILLE, Pa. (Tribune News Service) — State police at Meadville on Friday night took into custody a U.S. Army recruit who is absent without leave from his basic training base at Fort Benning, Georgia.
Police apprehended Cody Kerr, 20, of Greenville, at about 7 p.m. at a residence on Phelps Road in West Mead Township, Crawford County.
Kerr was wanted on a Department of the Army absent without leave warrant and charged as a fugitive from justice.
Police said Kerr left his base at Fort Benning without leave and returned home. Kerr is being held at the Crawford County Correctional Facility pending extradition to Georgia.
———
