McVey, Steelhammer lead Air Force to 28-14 win over Navy

Navy quarterback Will Worth is tackled by Air Force linebacker Grant Ross during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in Air Force Academy, Colo.

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Tailback Tim McVey scored twice, including a 62-yard TD catch, and safety Weston Steelhammer intercepted two passes as Air Force beat Navy 28-14 on Saturday to take a big step toward claiming the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy.

Jalen Robinette had five catches for 163 yards for Air Force (4-0), which extended its home winning streak to 15 straight. His 75-yard TD catch late in the third quarter broke open the game.

The Midshipmen (3-1) averted a shutout on a 6-yard TD run by Shawn White with 8:33 remaining. The option-oriented team finished with more yards passing (260) than rushing (57). For that matter, so did Air force (257 yards passing, 173 on the ground).

Steelhammer sat out the first half after being disqualified for a targeting call in the third quarter last weekend at Utah State. He watched the opening half from the locker room, but soon made his presence felt by picking off a Will Worth pass with Navy driving in the third quarter. He had another late in the game.

The first half was ruled by defense with the only score a field goal. A surprise, too, given that Air Force and Navy came in averaging a combined 906 yards per game.

Air Force began to pull away in the third quarter when McVey scored on a 1-yard plunge. Robinette soon followed with his TD catch from Nate Romine, who finished 8 of 14 for 257 yards and two scores.

THE TAKEAWAY

NAVY: The Midshipmen had a 19-game win streak against unranked opponents snapped. Just couldn't get their vaunted rushing attack on track.

AIR FORCE: Off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 2003. The Falcons relied on a defense that recorded six sacks, eight tackles for loss and forced a fumble.

UP NEXT

NAVY: Host a Houston squad led by Heisman Trophy hopeful Greg Ward Jr., who accounted for five touchdowns in a 42-14 win over Connecticut on Thursday.

AIR FORCE: Travel to Wyoming next Saturday. Two years ago, the Falcons lost 17-13 to the Cowboys in Laramie.