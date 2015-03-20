Maxwell Air Force Base Cyber College holds 1st forum

It has been over a year since the Air Force Cyber College at Maxwell Air Force Base officially opened and last week its first open forum was held for community members.

The latest expansion of Air University, the Cyber College has long been without a "brick and mortar" home and has only been a virtual institution using cyber curriculum from Air Force colleges across the country to identify and find solutions to security threats and hacks. Its mission will remain the same, but now it is finally growing roots.

Last week began the first of 11 sessions in the Cyber Opportunities Forum that will be offered each week on base to civilian, academia and IT and cyber business owners as part of the community outreach program.

Participants can register for any of the sessions at no cost and engage in a two-hour discussion-based lecture from 2-4 p.m. on Thursdays.

Last week Pano Yannakogeorgos, Ph.D., dean of the Air Force Cyber College, introduced the group to cyber space and the dangers it poses to not only national security, including the most recent Wikileaks hacks, but the risk to private industry through data breaches as well.

In most recent news, the anti-secrecy website WikiLeaks published embarrassing information on Democratic presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton; classified or secret information that was hacked and leaked to the public.

"Wikileaks is an example of a hacktivist collective that engages in criminal activity to steal information to make it publicly available," Yannakogerorgos said. "Other hackers like to steal banking credentials so that they can make a profit through traditional criminal activity. So it's really based on what their intention is."

The first series of forums will examine the current cybersecurity landscape and threats, introduce a cybersecurity planning framework for leaders and operators and facilitate discussion with experienced leaders. The discussions are designed for those who currently serve in, have an interest in or may have the need to develop cyber strategies. Technical expertise in cyber is not required; however, discussions will lean toward new ideas and new approaches to understanding national security as it pertains to cyber.

Ford Phillips works for HP Inc. out of Texas, and travels to Montgomery often for work. HP is highly invested with Gunter Annex through various military contracts. It's critical in his line of work to be aware of the types of cyber threats he and his company may face.

The biggest challenge they face as a company is keeping the hardware they provide for airmen's laptops and workstations secure and keeping their supply chains protected.

"The Air Force is a very important customer for us and we're very concerned about the national defense," Phillips said. "The Cyber threat is an active war-fighting domain for the military and we take it very seriously to protect our national assets."

Because cyber is invisible, it is harder to explain, but a person may interact with cyber every day and not even realize it Yannakogeorgos said. The most common uses is social media and email and those are the two entities most easily hacked.

He hopes Cyber College can bring awareness to the need of cyber security, what they can do to prevent viruses and hacks and where people can go for help when they are the victim of cyber hacking.

"That's the first line of defense against a lot of this nefarious activity in cyber space," he said.



