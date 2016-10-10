Quantcast

Matthew unearths Civil War cannonballs in South Carolina

By ASSOICATED PRESS Published: October 10, 2016

FOLLY ISLAND, S.C. — A bomb squad is at a South Carolina beach after Hurricane Matthew apparently unearthed old Civil War cannonballs from the sand.

Charleston County Sheriff's spokesman Maj. Eric Watson said in a news release that the cannonballs were found on Folly Beach on Sunday afternoon, but bomb squad members couldn't get to it immediately because of the rising tide.

Once the ocean level goes down, Watson says technicians will make it safe. He warned residents might hear a small boom.

The first shots of the Civil War were fired at nearby Fort Sumter in 1861.

This photo provided by by the Charleston County Sheriff's Office shows Civil War-era cannonballs found Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, on a beach in Folly Beach, S.C. The County Sheriff's Office bomb squad was called to Folly Beach on Sunday after Civil War-era cannonballs were found on shore, washed up by Hurricane Matthew, Maj. Eric Watson said.
Charleston County Sheriff's Office via AP

