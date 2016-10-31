Massive, weeklong Oklahoma manhunt ends with suspect dead

LEEDEY, Okla. — A massive, weeklong manhunt for a suspect in a string of violent crimes, including the killing of two relatives, the shooting of two police officers and multiple carjackings, ended on Sunday evening in a police chase and shootout that left the man dead in western Oklahoma.

Authorities said Michael Dale Vance Jr., 38, was shot and killed by an Oklahoma state trooper near Leedey, Oklahoma, about 130 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. Earlier in the day, Vance shot and wounded a Dewey County officer and fled in a car, according to Dave Turk, spokesman for the U.S. Marshals Service in Washington, D.C., which participated in the manhunt.

Officers pursued Vance for about half an hour when he was approached by an Oklahoma state trooper.

"There was an exchange of gunfire between the state trooper and the subject, and the subject was killed," Turk said.

Vance was wanted on multiple charges, including two counts of first-degree murder. A search for Vance began after he shot and wounded two police officers on Oct. 23 in Wellston, 35 miles northeast of Oklahoma City, authorities said.

Vance, 38, was suspected of shooting a woman and stealing her vehicle at a mobile home park near Wellston, then driving about 8 miles to his relatives' mobile home in Luther and killing them.

Ronald Everett Wilkson, 55, had been shot and had stab wounds to his neck "consistent with an attempt to sever his head," an arrest affidavit said. Valerie Kay Wilkson, 54, had similar neck wounds along with defensive wounds on her arms, the affidavit stated.

Authorities also believe Vance filmed two Facebook Live videos documenting his run from police before going to the Wilksons' mobile home.



