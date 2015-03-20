Massive Pa. Civil War collection preserved and to be displayed for first time

ERIE, Pa. (Tribune News Service) — A collection of Civil War artifacts described as the largest and most important in documenting the lives of local soldiers from the 83rd Pennsylvania Regiment will be shown to the public for the first time late this year.

The Historical Society of Erie County purchased the collection in July from a Mentor, Ohio, man whose great-grandfather fought with the 83rd Regiment, an elite unit composed of men from Erie County and northwestern Pennsylvania.

The 83rd Volunteer Infantry was one of three Erie-area units — along with the 111th Regiment and the 145th Regiment — that fought extensively in the Civil War.

"As a Civil War historian, I've been looking at and familiarizing myself with Civil War collections for years, and this is by far the largest and most important collection of items related to Erie's 83rd Regiment,'' Historical Society Executive Director George Deutsch said. "The collection became available and it belongs together because it's the largest, and it would have been just a tragedy to see it broken up, and it belongs in Erie.''

The collection includes hats, swords, corps badges, a carpenter's square, documents, several framed pieces, a couple of canteens, ribbons, photos, documents and about 200 letters from soldiers.

"What is great for a researcher, and for me as a historian, is that the artifacts are really nice, but the letters really tell the stories,'' Deutsch said. "Even though the letters in aggregate may not be as valuable as the items, to me, the historical value, the research value of the letters to our research archives is almost invaluable.''

Deutsch said the content of the letters "go from the exciting to the mundane.''

"They talk about battles and deaths of comrades down to asking the wife how the farm is doing. You need to sell a cow, or that sort of thing,'' Deutsch said. "It really gives a snapshot of what's on a soldier's mind and what's going on in his life.

"We have one set of letters from a man named John Rice from Waterford who was killed early in the war — very poignant letters from a young man,'' Deutsch said. "We have letters from two brothers and a cousin by the name of Sherrod, and they were from the Edinboro area. The two brothers were killed and the cousin survived. We have another large set of miscellaneous letters, and about 200 letters altogether. They are transcribed and annotated — annotated meaning within the body of the letter, the soldier writing mentions somebody else or a battle, then there are references to that explaining that a little bit more, which is a researcher's dream, quite frankly.''

The Historical Society purchased the collection from Ted Karle, 76, who began collecting 83rd Regiment artifacts about 40 years ago.

Karle focused on collecting 83rd Regiment artifacts largely because his great-grandfather, Peter Karle, a German immigrant who lived in Erie, enlisted in the 83rd Regiment in 1864.

Peter Karle survived the Civil War, but was wounded at Petersburg, Virginia. He was 71 when he died in Erie in 1913.

"My first priority when it came to selling my collection is that I wanted it to stay in Erie if possible, and second, I didn't want it to be split up,'' Ted Karle said. "What took me 40 years to gather should never be broken up. I had the history of my great-grandfather's regiment in this collection and it would have been a crime to bust it up.''

Karle said he purchased his vast assemblage of 83rd Regiment artifacts at Civil War shows, on eBay and from Civil War collectors and dealers.

"I made an early vow I would never pass on an 83rd item,'' Karle said.

The only people who saw the collection were other dealers and collectors. The artifacts were never put on public display.

In March, Karle said he began giving serious consideration to selling his collection. He had his assemblage of artifacts appraised at national auction houses in Houston and Cincinnati.

"My first thought was Erie,'' said Karle, who sent a letter to the Historical Society of Erie County in the spring to inquire about its interest.

Karle said the Historical Society, the Pennsylvania Historical Museum in Harrisburg and the National Park Service at the Gettysburg National Military Park all expressed interest.

However, the Historical Society of Erie County was the lone organization that wanted to purchase the entire collection, Karle said.

"Ted's goal was to keep it together and get it to Erie, so we shared that same goal,'' said Deutsch, who has been friends with Karle for about 30 years. "I put a team together of four individuals to evaluate all the pieces, we came up with a value and we then talked to Ted and settled on a mutually acceptable figure. We gave him a fair price, which he accepted. It was meant to be.''

Deutsch declined to reveal what the Historical Society paid for the collection.

Deutsch, 62, has spent much of his life studying and writing about the Civil War, and is co-authoring a book titled "One of the Very Best Regiments'' detailing the 83rd Pennsylvania Infantry's role in the Civil War.

The book focuses on the latter part of the war and is based on diaries and letters of soldiers.

Formed in September 1861 under the command of Col. John McLane, the 83rd Pennsylvania Regiment was regarded as one of the Civil War's premier Union regiments. "The 83rd Regiment stood out truly as an elite unit, and they lost the second-highest number of battle deaths of any unit in the Union Army,'' Deutsch said.

The original 83rd Volunteer Infantry was composed of about 1,000 soldiers from Erie, Crawford and Forest counties. Regimental numbers meant the order in which a regiment was accepted into Pennsylvania service. Its officers included Lt. Col. Strong Vincent.

About 1,800 men served in the regiment through the war. At the end of the Civil War, the regiment was down to about 200 men.

In 1888, William Fox, a Union Army colonel in the war, published a reference work, "Regimental Losses in the American Civil War.''

Fox also compiled a list of the 300 best Union Civil War regiments, which included the 83rd, 111th and 145th regiments.

Writing about the 83rd Regiment, Fox said: "None of its losses were caused by blunders, none occurred in disastrous rout; it's dead always lay with their faces to the enemy.''

Major Civil War battles in which the 83rd Regiment fought were Gaines' Mill, Malvern Hill, Second Bull Run, Fredericksburg, Gettysburg, Wilderness, Laurel Hill, North Anna and Petersburg (the siege and six battles).

Deutsch said the 83rd Regiment collection will be featured prominently in an "Erie County in the Civil War'' exhibit he plans to open at the Thomas B. Hagen History Center in mid-November or mid-December.

The exhibit will include other Civil War artifacts previously acquired by the Historical Society. The Civil War exhibit will occupy the third-floor ballroom at the Watson-Curtze Mansion and one rotating gallery, Deutsch said.

Civil War exhibits will tell the stories of the three Erie-area regiments, area men who served in the Navy and with the cavalry, and will include postwar information and artifacts on the Grand Army of the Republic and postwar issues that affected veterans and pensions.

"We're going to be doing some interactive stuff,'' Deutsch said. "People with smartphones will be able to access background information and more photographs. We're going to tell a lot of stories. I want it to be evocative. I want to evoke interest and emotion from the people who are looking at the exhibit. We're going to tell stories good and bad, of heroes and the everyday soldiers, we're going to tell stories of tragedy and triumph. My goal is to really draw people into what they're seeing.''

