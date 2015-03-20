Massachusetts Army vet murderer given life sentence

Solaced by a judge’s commentary on violence in America, the family of an Army veteran who survived two tours abroad only to be shot dead in a parking garage say they’re finally ready to move on.

Suffolk Superior Court Judge Mitchell H. Kaplan somberly sentenced Peter Castillo, 28, to life in prison with no hope of parole for fatally shooting Stephen Perez Jr. in order to settle an early morning interchange of insults between strangers headed to their cars at closing time less than a year after Perez had returned home to Revere.

“In another age,” Kaplan said, “this incident that occurred resulted in some people going home with black eyes, split lips and hurt feelings, and they’d go on to live the rest of their lives. But this is where we are today.”

Perez’s mother, Kimberly McGee, turning her face to the brilliant sunshine yesterday as she left the courthouse, said of Kaplan, “I really appreciate what he said. It’s so true.”

Though Castillo elected not to address his victim’s loved ones, McGee said, “My heart goes out to his family, also. They’re suffering, too. This kind of violence ripples through all our lives. There’s no joy at the end of the tunnel for any of us.”

Stephen Perez, a sniper who served in Afghanistan and Iraq, was on a waiting list to enter the Revere police academy.

He died 10 days shy of his 23rd birthday while in the Theatre District for an informal reunion with friends from Revere High’s Class of 2007.

His mother credited her recent decision to pursue therapy at the Dorchester-based Louis D. Brown Peace Institute for families of murder victims as being key to restoring her will to overcome her grief.

“I was not doing well. I wasn’t coping. I was carrying a lot of anger and resentment and I needed to heal,” McGee said. “I’m so grateful for them.”

Castillo, of Salem, was convicted of first-degree murder Wednesday by a jury that took just 90 minutes to deliberate four days’ of trial testimony and evidence.

“Justice has 100 percent been served,” said Perez’s girlfriend, Cassandra Barrasso, now 25, who still carries her lost love’s photo in her phone case. “You don’t bring a gun to a fistfight.”

Perez’s sister, Rebecca Prouty, 35, said it was initially “horrifying” to see surveillance and cellphone video that captured her brother’s murder, and especially to see him alive — if only on images more than 4 years old. But now, to see any glimpse of him as he was seems like a gift to her.

“I’d watch it forever. I don’t even care. And I know that sounds crazy,” Prouty said.

