Maryland man indicted on a charge of attempting to provide support to ISIS

A federal grand jury has indicted a Prince George's County man on a charge of attempting to provide material support and resources to the self-declared Islamic State, authorities said Monday.

Nelash Mohamed Das, a citizen of Bangladesh who lives in Landover Hills, is accused of plotting to kill a member of the U.S. military in support of ISIS. If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Das, 24, spent months in late 2015 and early this year expressing his support on social media for ISIS and the attacks in San Bernardino, Calif., and Paris.

Eventually, prosecutors say, he met with a confidential FBI source whom he believed was a fellow ISIS sympathizer.

The two plotted to kill the service member in Prince George's County, prosecutors say. They say Das believed an ISIS contact in Iraq would pay them $80,000 for the attack.

Das tweeted the name and hometown of the service member, prosecutors say, and said the service member "aspires to kill Muslims."

Authorities have not released the name of the service member.

Prosecutors say Das and the FBI source purchased ammunition, packed up guns and drove together to the home of the service member, where Das believed they would conduct the attack.

Instead, prosecutors say, Das was arrested by FBI agents.

Das came to the United States in 1995 and is a legal permanent resident, prosecutors say.

An attorney for Das could not be reached for comment.

Das is the second man in Maryland charged by federal prosecutors with providing material support to ISIS.

Mohamed Elshinawy, 30, of Edgewood is accused of receiving thousands of dollars from overseas that he believed was to fund a terror attack on American soil. He has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, Elshinawy also faces decades in prison.



