Marine veteran set to appear on survivalist reality television show

Jason White, a 37-year-old Marine veteran, will appear on the new competition show “Kicking and Screaming.”

The show will debut on Thursday, March 9 at 8 p.m. on Fox.

White spent eight weeks in the jungles of Fiji facing the wild with survivalists, and competed for a grand prize of $500,000.

In a press release, the creators of the show say, “Kicking & Screaming is a new competition series that teams 10 expert survivalists with pampered partners to face the toughest challenges of their lives.”

From Executive Producer Matt Kunitz (“Wipeout,” “Fear Factor”), in association with Lionsgate Television, and hosted by Hannah Simone (NEW GIRL), the series drops these unlikely duos into a tropical jungle in Fiji, where they must overcome dangerous animals, raging rivers, hunger and extreme weather.

While these no-nonsense survivalists are accustomed to fending for themselves, there’s one thing for which none of their previous expeditions has prepared them. And that is their teammates, who think “glamping” is roughing it. Among them are a former beauty pageant winner, a model and a professional gamer.

To win the competition, and a cash prize of $500,000, the experts will have to drag their partners “Kicking & Screaming” to the finish line.

White graduated from Eustace in 1997, and joined the Marines after attending East Texas Baptist University in 2004.

White has been deployed four times into a combat theater of operation, once in Iraq and three times to Afghanistan. After concluding many rigorous and elite military schools, White was deployed as a Recon Marine to Iraq, and three tours to Afghanistan as a Force Recon Marine, and two tours as a Counter Intelligence Specialist.

While living in Austin, White opened Brass House in downtown Austin with fellow Marine Gene Todorov in 2013. The two marines were forced to close the restaurant in 2016, due to increased rents, and lack of parking in downtown Austin.

Today, White is residing in Log Cabin on Cedar Creek Lake, where he is preparing to go to school full time on his military benefits, to finish a degree in business.

White said in the month he filmed “Kicking & Screaming,” he lost 24 pounds.

“It really was survival,” said White. “We had to eat whatever we could find.”

In the spring of 2016, White was approached by the Fox network to be a survivalist contestant on the show, based on his survival skills learned while in the military.

White said he received a phone call from the producers of “Kicking & Screaming” two weeks before filming about appearing on the show.

“I think they were looking for Marines, or at least people who could be considered survivalists,” said White. “Somehow, they got my name.”

It is yet to be known whether White won or not.

“You'll have to watch the show to find out,” he said.

