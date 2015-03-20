Man threatened to kill military members at Idaho National Guard Base

A box received Sunday by a military mail handler at Gowen Field contained a skull and crossbones, and statements about explosives inside, an Ada County prosecutor said Monday during the arraignment of David Dwayne Hamby.

Early the next morning, Hamby showed up at the Idaho National Guard Headquarters at Gowen and confronted a gate guard, authorities said.

“The defendant was threatening to kill members of the military,” Deputy Ada County Prosecutor Matt Haynes said.

Hamby had previously made threatening comments to Gowen Field workers, so Boise police were called to handle the situation.

Hamby was arrested and taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.

During a confrontation with police and private security personnel, Hamby charged at the police officers with clenched fists, Haynes said.

The package did not contain anything harmful.

At the arraignment, Senior Magistrate Howard Smyser asked Hamby whether he understood the charges against him: possession of a hoax destructive device and resisting or obstructing officers.

“Yeah, whatever,” Hamby said, before saying he hadn’t resisted.

Smyser told Hamby he didn’t have to agree with the charges, but needed to understand what crimes prosecutors had accused him of committing.

“You may disagree with it, but if you don’t know you’ve been charged with it, how could you ever defend against it?” Smyser asked.

Smyser expressed concerns about Hamby’s mental well-being when Hamby told the judge that he planned to hire an attorney to represent him. Smyser appointed a public defender but told Hamby he could hire his own attorney if he chose.

Haynes, in arguing for bail of $500,000, said Hamby has previous convictions for domestic battery, resisting or obstructing police, malicious destruction of property, telephone harassment and trespassing.

The judge approved Haynes’ bail request. Hamby is scheduled to return to court Oct. 17 for a preliminary hearing.

If convicted, he could face up to 15 years in prison on the hoax charge and up to a year on the resisting charge.



