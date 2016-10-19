Man sentenced to 30 years for trying to aid Islamic State

SANTA ANA, Calif. — A former California college student was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in prison for trying to aid the Islamic State group.

Muhanad Badawi, 25, was sentenced in federal court in Santa Ana, City News Service reported.

Badawi was convicted earlier this year of conspiracy to aid a foreign terrorist organization and other crimes.

Authorities say Badawi and now-25-year-old Nader Elhuzayel concocted a scheme for Elhuzayel to fly to the Middle East to fight for the Islamic State and that Badawi lent him his debit card to buy a one-way plane ticket to Israel with a six-hour layover in Turkey.

Authorities said the men shared their support for the Islamic State in conversation and on social media, sharing photos of "unbelievers" being beheaded and expressing wishes to die as martyrs.

Both men were arrested last year.

Federal authorities asked for a 30-year sentence for Badawi with lifetime supervised release - the same sentence that Elhuzayel received last month from U.S. District Judge David O. Carter.

Defense attorney Kate Corrigan, who has said Badawi never actually intended to fight for the Islamic State, said she requested half the amount of prison time and 20 years of supervision, citing his lack of criminal history and age.

While in custody, Badawi stopped eating and dropped from 140 to 109 pounds before a judge ordered him force-fed last December.

