Man accused of sending fake bomb to Gowen Field Air National Guard Base

A 39-year-old Boise man has been booked into the Ada County Jail on a felony charge of mailing a hoax destructive device, according to a release from Boise police late Monday afternoon.

David Hamby’s video arraignment was at 1:30 p.m. Monday, according to online court records. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 17.

Police said a military mail handler received a letter and package from Hamby Sunday. The package appeared to contain a bomb but it was later determined not to be dangerous.

At 12:30 a.m. Monday, Hamby showed up at the front gate at Gowen Field and demanded to talk to someone, police said. He had previously made threatening statements to those who work at Gowen Field, so police were called to the scene.

Police transported Hamby to the hospital for evaluation. He became so uncooperative at the hospital, police said, that they had to taser him.

Hamby was later booked into the Ada County Jail. In addition to the felony charge, he also faces misdemeanor resisting or obstructing officers.

The penalties for mailing a fake bomb are up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.



