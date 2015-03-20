Man accused of prostituting Fort Bragg soldier sentenced, reports to prison

A man accused of forcing a Fort Bragg soldier into prostitution last year was scheduled Wednesday to report to a U.S. marshal and federal prison to begin his 21/2-year prison sentence, according to court documents.

Jibri Quandel Thomas, 23, of the 3200 block of Brookemere Place, was sentenced to 30 months imprisonment and five years of supervised release Aug. 31. It was not clear if the Fort Bragg soldier was one of four victims known as "Jane Does 1-4" in court documents.

He entered a guilty plea of transportation for illegal sexual activity on that day. Four other counts against him were dismissed at that time.

Fayetteville police investigated Thomas in 2015 and he surrendered Jan. 11 of this year. His indictment in federal court followed Jan. 28. The case in state court was dismissed.

According to search warrants for the state case that was dismissed, the 19-year-old soldier was a victim of sex trafficking for five months in 2015 while she was a soldier living in the barracks at Fort Bragg. She was in the 82nd Airborne Division at the time, but is no longer in the military, according to Army Human Resources Command spokesman Ray Gall.

Fayetteville police also received a call from a family member of another one of Thomas' victims during their investigation of the soldier's account, the search warrants said.

The family member said Thomas threatened her on Facebook and said that the relative's cousin was one of his prostitutes.

It is not clear if that victim is among the "Jane Does 1-4."

Through the course of the investigation, police also found prostitution advertisements on BackPage.com posted by Thomas.

The federal factual basis document said, "Thomas denied being (in his words) a 'pimp,' but admitted that he provided rides in exchange for money and also admitted that he allowed women who were advertised on a certain website known to host advertisements associated with prostitution to use his account with that site and his phone to advertise for 'escort services.'"

Jane Doe 2 told investigators that Thomas took her from North Carolina to Virginia, South Carolina, Illinois, Maryland and Ohio for prostitution and Jane Doe 1 told investigators that Thomas took her from Maryland to North Carolina for prostitution, court documents said.

Unsealed court documents did not detail the cases of Jane Doe 3 and Jane Doe 4.

Under terms of his sentencing in the Middle District of North Carolina United States District Court, Thomas can't have contact with any of the four victims in the cases.

