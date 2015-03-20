'Macho, stubborn' Air Force veteran accepts help to end his homelessness

A formerly homeless veteran who was able to settle into an apartment with the help of the La Crosse Collaborative to End Homelessness acknowledges that he had been a little too “macho and stubborn” to ask for help before.

But Scott Johnston now is happy that veterans outreach specialist Jerry Sieren connected with him.

“I can’t use enough words of thanks,” Johnston said Wednesday during an interview in the living room of his one-bedroom apartment on the second floor of a house near downtown La Crosse.

Johnston, a native of Boscobel, Wis., noted that his new circumstances, including a solid job lead, resulted in part from recognizing the distinction between being humble and humiliated.

No humiliation is involved in accepting the collaborative’s help as it works toward its goal of ending veteran homelessness in La Crosse by Christmas. The 100-day initiative, launched on Sept. 15, has helped place six homeless veterans in housing — the number will rise to seven next week — out of 15 it has identified.

As Johnston grappled with a few health issues, medical workers referred him to Sieren, a veterans outreach specialist with the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs, who is a case manager for about 30 veterans in his six-county region.

Johnston had located the apartment on his own, while Sieren and Couleecap helped him obtain housing vouchers to secure the apartment. He is in the final stages of potentially landing a job at Logistics Health Inc., a La Crosse business that Vietnam veteran Don Weber founded 17 years ago to provide medical services for veterans and also has hiring veterans as part of its mission.

Johnston, who is trained as a medic but did not see combat during his two years in the Air Force in the 1980s as a hospital nurse at Eglin Air Force Base in northwest Florida, has associate’s degrees in nursing and exercise science and also studied at Iowa State University in Ames.

Johnston worked as a civilian nurse for several years and hopes to parlay his medical background into a data-entry job or other post, perhaps in care coordination, at LHI.

He also worked in the printing industry for several years and moved to La Crosse in the spring of 2012 after the printing firm where he worked in Richland Center, Wis., closed. He has worked at local printing jobs when they were available.

“I kinda want to get back to work in the medical field. I want to use my medical knowledge and experience to help veterans and pay it forward,” he said.

During a rough patch, family members helped subsidize his living in a motel for three months, which he acknowledged technically was a form of homelessness that turned into virtual homelessness when the subsidy ended.

“I’d never been homeless before,” he said, attributing his situation to “circumstances somewhat out of my control.”

He had lived on the streets for four days before linking up with Sieren, and he moved into his apartment three weeks ago.

“I wasn’t in tent city (an area near Riverside Park where many homeless individuals camp) because of social anxiety around people. I chose to sleep in a community area,” he said.

Johnston acknowledged struggling with issues that “a lot of veterans go through. Self-medication — I’ve been through that, medication and anxiety. I’ve been sober for a long time.”

He also has experienced PTSD, resulting from “being in the wrong place at the wrong time” rather than combat. He cited the common misconception that PTSD affects only combat veterans when, in fact, many people in the general public also have it after enduring traumatic experiences.

“I’ve got all the symptoms, especially perceiving non-threatening situations as threatening,” he said. “I’ve been working on that and doing well.”

Asked what he might tell other people who find themselves in a homeless state, Johnston said, “Don’t give up — there is help out there. Be around positive people. Don’t self-medicate. Be proactive and self-assertive. Redirect yourself to supportive people.”

For him, one of those positive, supportive people is Sieren, who is case manager for La Crosse, Buffalo, Jackson, Monroe, Trempealeau and Vernon counties, with most veterans served being in La Crosse and Monroe counties.

Sieren also is on the design committee for the collaborative, which has been sponsoring drives every Saturday this month to collect items to help veterans set up housekeeping.

The effort seeks virtually everything a person might need to set up a household, from measuring spoons to major appliances for what organizers call “move-in-kits” (aka, “apartment-in-a-box”).

“The donations have been great,” Sieren said, including seven families who requested pick-ups of furniture they no longer needed and two more who bought new furniture and are donating their used items.

