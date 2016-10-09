Louisiana National Guard sends 8 helicopters for Matthew aid

PINEVILLE, La. — The Louisiana National Guard says it has sent four helicopters to Florida and four to South Carolina to help after Hurricane Matthew.

Lt. Rebekah Malone says in an email that the eight helicopters have a total of 32 crew members and maintenance crew, and two medics are going to Florida.

She says in a news release that each group includes two UH-60 Blackhawks and two UH-72 Lakotas. One left from Hammond and the other from Pineville.