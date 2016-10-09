Louisiana National Guard sends 8 helicopters for Matthew aid
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 9, 2016
PINEVILLE, La. — The Louisiana National Guard says it has sent four helicopters to Florida and four to South Carolina to help after Hurricane Matthew.
Lt. Rebekah Malone says in an email that the eight helicopters have a total of 32 crew members and maintenance crew, and two medics are going to Florida.
She says in a news release that each group includes two UH-60 Blackhawks and two UH-72 Lakotas. One left from Hammond and the other from Pineville.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
After a war wound and long wait, a quadruple amputee gets new arms — and a new life
Army staff sergeant identified as IED casualty in Afghanistan
Fort Sam Houston NCO, girlfriend charged in 2015 death of Fort Meade soldier
Taliban press attack on Afghan city; 12 police die in south
Maryland man says FBI trapped him in its own terrorist plot
US helicopters in action as clashes with Taliban continue in Kunduz