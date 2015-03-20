Lawmakers lobby for potential missile site considered at Fort Drum

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (Tribune News Service) — Lawmakers from Ohio and Michigan are making their case that their posts would make a good home for a missile defense site, as north country officials back such a placement at Fort Drum.

The lobbying for the billions in military spending comes as the Missile Defense Agency plans on selecting a preferred site later this year.

No decision has been made on whether such a site, which would supplement ones in California and Alaska, would be built.

On Monday, officials from the Michigan congressional delegation argued that their site, Fort Custer Training Center, would cause minimal environmental impacts.

“Unlike the other sites, Fort Custer would not require additional surveys or cause significant harm to protected species or habitats,” the letter said.

The letter said that the development of solar and wind energy there made it cost-effective.

The Michigan letter follows one in August from a group of 17 Ohio Congress members rallying for their state’s candidate installation, Camp Ravenna Joint Military Training Center.

The Ohio letter said that the state’s post is close to Akron and Youngstown, facilitating military traffic. They also touted a lack of environmental concerns.

The focus on environmental concerns may be linked to military research that expressed some concerns about the Fort Drum site’s wetlands and stream, its habitat for northern long-eared bat and its potential for Native American artifacts.

However, Ellis Gilliland, the Missile Defense Agency’s environmental officer, told the Times in June that none of those concerns takes the post out of the running for the potential missile site placement.

Both the Michigan and Ohio letters note the high level of jobs and investment the potential missile site could bring. At Fort Drum, the development of a missile site could create hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars in economic impact.

The Fort Drum site has had the backing of a wide range of officials from Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, to New York Lt. Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul.

A Fort Drum Regional Liaison Organization petition for the north country site generated thousands of signatures, and the support of 21 municipal boards.

©2016 Watertown Daily Times (Watertown, N.Y.)

Visit Watertown Daily Times at www.watertowndailytimes.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

