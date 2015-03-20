Langley Air Force Base already training for the next big crisis

HAMPTON, Va. — The 633rd Medical Group at Langley Air Force Base didn't get the call when the U.S. military rushed aid to hurricane-stricken Haiti.

No matter. They're already gearing up for when the phone rings the next time.

Members of the 633rd are training this week at a 25-bed field hospital in a far corner of the base. The basic setup could help thousands of victims of a natural disaster or humanitarian crisis.

On Wednesday, the training came with a dose of realism.

The airmen who arrived for treatment didn't have fake wounds that stem from an overdose of makeup. They were real patients, having made medical appointments for annual exams or various ailments.

The walk-ins included Col. Norman Fox, who commands the 25-bed unit, known as an Expeditionary Medical Support field hospital, or EMEDs. He wasn't sick, but his annual dental exam was due.

Navigating through a setup of 10 large tents, each with its own function, the colonel found the dental area, leaned back in a chair and opened wide. He later gave a thumbs up, his smile reinforced with fluoride.

The exam went well and staff did great, he said. But they did notice one thing: the wheeled stool used by the person working on his teeth moved over uneven ground.

That's not a huge deal, but in the course of a long day in a Third World country, it could become a distraction.



Finding these little details is one reason the training pays off, said Maj. Aleacha Philson.

"If we can provide them with real patients, they see what challenges they are faced with," she said. "It provides better feedback in the after-action report. [They] walk through his scenario and encounter a problem."

But before a single patient receives treatment, the hospital needs to get up and running. Senior Master Sgt. Curtis Miller, who deployed to Liberia during the 2014 Ebola crisis, said the 25-bed operation springs up over 2-1/2 days. Every hour counts.

"From the time I arrive on the ground, I have 60 hours to set up," he said. "Within two hours, I have to be able to see ER patients. Within four hours, I have to be able to see critical care and do field surgical (procedures.) Within 24 hours, I have to be able to evacuate patients."

Miller says the hospital follows a building block approach. For fewer patients, they could set up a five- or 10-bed configuration. A 25-bed hospital is employed when the population at risk is between 5,000 and 6,500, he said.

Besides uncovering little problems such as uneven ground, a big training payoff comes in the form of improved teamwork and the ability to deploy on a few hours notice.

"My goal this week," said Philson, "was to see who is new on the team and who has deployed. To make sure as of now — Do you have your bags packed? What do you have in there? Are you missing supplies? We need to make sure that we're ready to go."

The 633rd Medical Group is part of an on-call rotation.

"When we went to Liberia, I was at my Mom and Dad's 50th wedding anniversary," Miller recalled. "I just got there. I just opened the first bottle and started to take my first drink when I got the call. They said, 'You have six hours to be back at base.'"

A tour of the field hospital shows how much work can be packed into those first 60 hours.

Outside of the little complex, a pair of 100-kilowatt generators provide power to activities inside. Patients who entered faced a wide hallway fashioned from the joined tents. Openings to the right and left led to small patient wards, an operating room and an information technology area. Another tent was set aside for support services such as pharmacy and X-ray.

Maj. Cliff Souder, a physician's assistant, was on standby in the emergency room tent.

A natural disaster such as an earthquake would mean more trauma victims, he said. A humanitarian crisis would generate a different sort of patient flow: bumps and bruises, elderly with aching joints and malnourished children who suffer from worms.

"It would be more primary related and not so much emergencies," he explained.

Col. Susan Pietrykowski, the 633rd Medical Group commander, said routine care taking place Wednesday could help prepare the unit for a humanitarian mission.

Often, it is basic care that proves valuable to an impoverished nation.

"I've done one of these in the Galapagos Islands," she said. "A lot of times, this is the first sort of definitive care these people are seeing. Pediatrics, OB, dental, optometry — what we see as basic needs is a higher level of care for them."

Even if the care is routine, it doesn't diminish the reward, unit members say.

"Nobody just wants to practice and practice and practice and not play in the big game," said Souder, the ER physician's assistant. "Deployment is the game for us. It's incredibly rewarding to do these things for people who are truly, truly in need."

Miller sees this duty as his chance to pay it forward.

"I grew up in the country," he said. "We didn't have a lot of money. So anytime I get a chance to help someone who is less fortunate, I jump on it. You get a sense of really doing something."



———

©2016 the Daily Press (Newport News, Va.)

Visit the Daily Press (Newport News, Va.) at www.dailypress.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.