Kentucky Air National Guard captain walks in memory of friend, fallen SEAL

MOREHEAD, Ky. (Tribune News Service) — A Rowan County native spent an entire week walking from Louisville to Morehead in memory of a childhood friend who died in the War on Terror.

Nathan Tingle, a captain in the Kentucky Air National Guard, walked more than 140 miles last week along US 60 while carrying a rucksack.

He walked in memory of Navy SEAL Collin Thomas, his childhood friend and fraternity brother, who died Aug. 18, 2010, in Afghanistan.

His five-day trek led him to Eagle Trace Golf Course, the location of the annual Collin Thomas Golf Scramble.

“This is about two things,” Tingle said. “I want to spread Collin Thomas’ name, share his story and keep his legacy alive. At the same time, I hope to raise money for the Special Operation Warrior Foundation.”

The Special Operations Warrior Foundation ensures full financial assistance for a post-secondary degree from an accredited two or four-year college, university, technical, or trade school; and offers family and educational counseling, including in-home tutoring, to the surviving children of Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps special operations personnel who lose their lives in the line of duty.

The Special Operations Warrior Foundation also provides immediate financial assistance to severely wounded and hospitalized special operations personnel.

Tingle has a fundraiser set up at www.firstgiving.com under “Ruck for Collin”.

More than $7,500 has been raised in Thomas’ honor.

“I started early on Sunday, giving myself a little more time than my first trip in 2014,” Tingle said. “I walked about 80 miles the first two days, knowing I would be tanking the closer I got. I had to really pick it up on Friday to make sure I’d make it on time.”

Tingle spent four nights in an RV driven by his father, Dr. Charles Tingle. The last night he bunked with a friend in Owingsville.

He said one of the things he appreciated most was the outpouring of support from bystanders on the trail.

“It really took me off guard the first time around,” said Tingle. “It ranges from a handshake and a thank you, to a 30-minute conversation. I give them as much time as I can because they have a story to tell about their friends in the forces or their own personal experience. It’s some sort of an intangible thing that they connect with when they see someone doing something and they want to share their story. It can be emotional at times.”

Tingle said the one thing he will take away from this experience is you can always do more than you think you can.

“You are never going to learn or grow unless you get out of your comfort zone,” Tingle said. “Stop making excuses of why you can’t do something, just take that first step. Hopefully, that can inspire someone to do something similar.”

Tingle also reiterated the importance of Thomas’ memory.

“It’s about spreading the word about Collin and those still fighting for us,” he said. “There are great people still in America and it really restores your faith in humanity. There are men and women still getting killed so I'm keeping that in the forefront. I'm doing the best I can to make sure people remember that Collin's sacrifice does not go unnoticed and people still remember him and what he did for our country.”

Thomas was a highly decorated combat veteran during his nine combat deployments and more than 200 direct actions.

His combat awards include the Silver Star, three Bronze Stars with a “V” device (“V” device denotes Valor), a Purple Heart, two Joint Service Commendation Medals with “V” devices, and a Navy and Marine Crops Commendation Medal with “V” devices.

At Rowan County Senior High School, Thomas ran track and played varsity football. He attended Morehead State where he was initiated as a member of SAE (Sigma Alpha Epsilon) Fraternity.

He was selected by his Army ROTC instructors to attend U.S. Army Airborne School where he earned his basic military parachute qualification. Collin left college to enlist in the US Navy in February 1997.

After becoming a hospital corpsman and being meritoriously promoted to PO3, Thomas attended Basic Underwater Demolition SEAL Training (BUD/S), graduating with Class 219.

After receiving additional training, Thomas received his Trident and reported for duty at SEAL Team 4 in February 2000.

He spent six years on various SEAL teams.

