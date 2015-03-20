Judge won't reduce bail for Navy technician involved in fatal bridge crash

A Superior Court judge on Wednesday denied a request to reduce bail for a Navy aviation electrician accused of driving drunk and plunging off the San Diego-Coronado Bridge last month, killing four people.

Richard Anthony Sepolio, 24, remains held in county jail in lieu of $2 million bail. He faces four counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI charges, stemming from the Oct. 15 incident in Chicano Park.

Sepolio is a Navy aviation technician stationed at North Island in Coronado.

At the Wednesday morning bail review hearing, San Diego Superior Court Judge Frederick Maguire also denied a defense lawyer’s request to place the defendant in the care of the military because of his medical issues.

Attorney Paul Pfingst said he wanted his client transferred to the Navy base “so that he could receive the surgical attention he needs and is not getting in jail.”

Sepolio, who appeared in court wearing a neck brace, has fractured vertebrae, ribs and a broken hand, Pfingst said.

The defendant is accused of losing control of his pickup while transitioning from northbound Interstate 5 onto the bridge about 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 15.

The truck crashed through a barrier wall next to traffic lanes and landed in the park, which was packed with about 3,000 people.

Cruz Contreras, 52, and his wife, Annamarie Contreras, 50, of Chandler, Ariz., were killed, as were Andre Banks, 49, and his wife, Francine Jimenez, 46, of Hacienda Heights.

Sepolio and three other people were hospitalized with major injuries, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Five other people were treated for lesser injuries.

Deputy District Attorney Cally Bright said at Sepolio’s arraignment that he had a 0.08 percent blood-alcohol level half an hour after the crash.

That is the legal limit for drivers in California.

The prosecutor said Sepolio and a friend had taken an Uber ride to a restaurant that day, where they had a bottle of wine and cocktails. After they returned to the friend’s apartment, she urged Sepolio not to drive home to Coronado because he’d been drinking.

Pfingst said Wednesday that his client was given a breath test shortly after the incident that showed his blood-alcohol content measured 0.05 percent, and a second test a minute later that measured 0.06 percent.

An hour later, a blood test showed his blood-alcohol level was 0.08 percent.

Pfingst stressed that the earliest test — the one that happened nearest to the time of the crash — showed Sepolio was not under the influence at the time he was driving the pickup.

“No evidence shows that his driving was anything other than him trying to avoid another driver on the bridge,” the attorney said in an interview after the hearing.

Sepolio has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He faces up to 23 years and eight months in prison if convicted.



