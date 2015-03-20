Judge throws out convictions of 2 'Norfolk Four' defendants

RICHMOND, Va. — A federal judge has thrown out the rape and murder convictions of two former sailors who claimed police coerced their confessions 20 years ago.

Danial Williams and Joseph Dick are two of the "Norfolk Four," ex-sailors who have long claimed that police coerced them into falsely confessing. They're no longer in prison, but faced certain restrictions because they were on parole and had to register as sex offenders.

Judge John A. Gibney Jr. said Monday that he will give prosecutors 60 days to decide whether they want to retry the men.

Gibney's action comes about a month after he declared the men innocent, remarking that "no sane human being" could find them guilty.

