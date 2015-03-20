JBLM announces day and night artillery training

If you live in Yelm, Nisqually or another South Sound community in Washington State that’s affected by training noise on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, get ready for the window rattling sounds of freedom.

At 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Joint Base Lewis-McChord is scheduled to begin nearly a week of day and night artillery training using M777 155mm Howitzers.

The readiness training is slated to end at 9 p.m. Oct. 24 and will involve soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 37th Field Artillery Regiment. Training noise is expected to be most significant Tuesday and Wednesday, officials say.

“This is required training, which allows military members to practice and improve skills necessary to certify them for future combat deployments,” stated a news release.

Last month, JBLM soldiers conducted a series of controversial rocket tests on JBLM. Army officials say no decision has been made on whether they’ll move future High Mobility Rocket Systems exercises to this side of the mountains, as an effort to save money. However, Nisqually tribal officials say they’re fighting to keep HIMARS training in Yakima, citing noise and environmental concerns.

———

©2016 The Olympian (Olympia, Wash.)

Visit The Olympian (Olympia, Wash.) at www.theolympian.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.