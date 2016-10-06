Israeli military intercepts boat carrying pro-Palestinian activists

JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says a boat carrying pro-Palestinian women activists has docked at an Israeli port after being intercepted and escorted by the navy.

The boat was en route to the Gaza Strip and was trying to break Israel's naval blockade of the territory. The navy escorted the boat to Ashdod port early on Thursday.

The Dutch-flagged boat was carrying 13 female activists from different countries. The military says those on board were "transferred to the appropriate authorities for further processing."

The boat is part of the International Freedom Flotilla Coalition of pro-Palestinian groups mostly based in Europe. The coalition has sent several aid boats bound for Gaza, but the last one successfully reached Gaza in 2008.

In 2010, Israel raided a Turkish-led flotilla bound for Gaza, killing 10 Turks.