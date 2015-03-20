Iowa man sentenced for helping smuggle guns to Lebanon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A federal judge on Friday sentenced 23-year-old Adam Al Herz to 20 years for his part in smuggling more than 250 handguns and military style assault rifles from Cedar Rapids to Lebanon.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Murphy said during the sentencing that Al Herz and his three family members were sending those guns into Hezbollah territory.

Hezbollah is a known terrorist organization that has a “strong presence” in southern Lebanon. Two shipments of weapons were sent in 2014 and two more in 2015 were headed to the region, but those shipments were intercepted by authorities during the investigation, Murphy said.

Murphy said the Al Herz family knew those weapons could end up with Hezbollah because they’re from a village in southern Lebanon, and Adam Al Herz’s father, Ali Al Herz, still owns a house there.

Murphy admitted there was no evidence that any of the family members were involved in Hezbollah, but at the least, “it’s extremely reckless and dangerous conduct.” Hezbollah is an “enemy” of the U.S. and those weapons could be used against “our military and American citizens in the region.”

Adam Al Herz, originally charged with 20 counts, pleaded guilty in March to firearms conspiracy, conspiracy to commit money laundering and violation of the Arms Export Control Act, in that he did not have a license to export firearms.

Ali Al Herz, 50, his uncle Bassem Herz, 31, and Bassem’s wife Sarah Zeaiter, 24, all of Cedar Rapids, have been convicted in the gun conspiracy. The other three family members also pleaded guilty in March and are to be sentenced today.

Sentencing for Bassem Herz started on Thursday and was to continue today in U.S. District Court.

Plea agreements and criminal complaints show the four family members legally obtained weapons and ammunition from dealers in Eastern Iowa, purchasing an estimated 252 firearms over 17 months and illegally concealing them within Bobcat construction equipment in the shipping containers.

Authorities seized one shipment bound for Beirut in Norfolk, Virginia, in March 2015, according to the complaint. The shipment contained 53 firearms, parts, and more than 6,800 rounds of ammunition hidden in skid loaders. Many of the weapons had been placed in bags similar to the ones used at Pizza Daddy, which was owned by Ali Al Herz’s brother. The restaurant was raided in May.

Another intercepted container contained 99 guns, more than 9,500 rounds of ammunition and gun parts and accessories, records show.

The four family members were taken into custody in May 2015 after authorities The four family members were taken into custody in May 2015 after authorities raided Midamar Corp. to find firearms and ammunition concealed among bobcat skid loaders. There were also clothing drive items that Midamar was sending to Syria and Lebanon.

None of Midamar’s management or employees were charged in the conspiracy.

Murphy, in arguing for more prison time, said the family did it for greed because guns are worth 10 times as much there as in this country. Murphy admitted Adam Al Herz wasn’t the leader, but an agent testified earlier that he purchased at least 62 firearms as part of the conspiracy scheme, and he also put his name on shipping documents for the containers.

Before U.S. District Chief Judge Linda Reade pronounced sentencing, Adam Al Herz asked the court for a “second chance,” saying he regretted what he did. He apologized to his other uncle, Maitham Herz, who owned Pizza Daddy, and to his mother for the “stress” he caused her and his other family members.

“I’m embarrassed and ashamed,” Adam Al Herz said.

Reade said Adam Al Herz was a “major planner” of the offense and was responsible for purchasing a number of firearms and loading the containers that were being sent to a region controlled by Hezbollah. She also pointed out he knew he shouldn’t even have guns because he was a user of illegal drugs.

Reade also granted the order of forfeiture for all the firearms that prosecutors included in the case, plus a money judgment totaling $33,889 that is to be assessed equally to Adam Al Herz and other family members implicated in the scheme.

