Injuries led Air Force to discovery of quicker backfield combination

The lineup that may redefine Air Force's season didn't happen by design.

Jacobi Owens moved to fullback last week only because D.J. Johnson didn't travel with an injury. And Arion Worthman didn't enter the game until Nate Romine's ankle gave out.

But when that combination joined tailback Tim McVey and slot receivers Tyler Williams and Ronald Cleveland, it was clear that Air Force had put together a backfield that maximized its speed - and off it raced to a come-from-behind victory.

"I like the setup, I'm not going to lie," Owens said. "I like having Arion at quarterback, as well as Nate, but you know Arion brings a little different feel to it. It's like coming out all guns blazing. It's like, 'Here's what we've got, try to stop us.'"

Air Force isn't revealing if this will be its new go-to lineup. There is still a question as to who will play at quarterback this week, though Romine's absence from practice makes it seem likely Worthman will get his first start. And with Shayne Davern still around at fullback and Johnson potentially returning this week, Owens may well slip back to tailback.

But it would seem tempting to stick with this freshly discovered combination, because in a game where speed is the most important component this is a lineup that can match wheels with anyone.

Air Force's offense ran for 227 second-half yards at Fresno State, with 102 coming from Worthman, 41 from Owens and 58 from a combination of McVey, Williams and Cleveland. Davern chipped in 27 yards on eight carries, running like a bowling ball into a defense winded from trying to chase down plays on the edges.

It was like watching a basketball team go to a four-guard lineup.

This is a similar look to the one that helped Air Force to four straight wins and a Mountain West Mountain Division title last year. Owens moved to fullback on Oct. 24 (also against Fresno State) and averaged 98.5 yards in eight games at the position. Run-first quarterback Karson Roberts settled into his role in place of the injured Romine and was able to pick apart defense in the passing game because all of the urgency on the other side was put into stopping the run. It was then that McVey also broke out, scoring 10 touchdowns over the final five games.

The only difference between that group and this one is that Roberts, as a senior, was older and more experienced than Worthman. But Roberts also wasn't quite as quick or strong as Worthman.

"I make fun of him from time to time," safety Brodie Hicks said of Worthman. "His thighs. He's got tree trunks for thighs. . I guess it's good that he has those thighs, because we were watching the Fresno game and we saw guys just bouncing off of him. That was kind of funny to watch."

Army (5-3) features a run defense that ranks seventh in the nation, giving up 103.8 yards per game. But what the Black Knights see each week is nothing like what Air Force runs, particularly with this lineup.

"Our defense doesn't practice against the option all day long," Army coach Jeff Monken said. "Our guys aren't thinking about all of their option assignments from week to week as we go through getting prepared for the majority of the teams we play. We have been getting ready for traditional offenses and now we have to transition as a defense and prepare for option football. It's not an easy transition for our players or for anybody."

