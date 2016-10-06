Indian army says it killed 3 suspected rebels in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India — The Indian army says soldiers foiled an attack on an army camp and killed three suspected rebels in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Army spokesman Col. Rajesh Kalia says the militants fired at sentry posts and tried to enter an army camp in the forested Langate area early Thursday.

He says the soldiers retaliated and repulsed the attack, killing all the three attackers. Rajesh said three automatic rifles and some ammunition were recovered.

Army suffered no casualties in the incident. There was no independent confirmation of the incident.

The attack comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following last month's rebel attack on an Indian military base that killed 19 soldiers.

Both the countries claim the divided, disputed Himalayan region in its entirety.