Indian army says it killed 3 suspected rebels in Kashmir
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 6, 2016
SRINAGAR, India — The Indian army says soldiers foiled an attack on an army camp and killed three suspected rebels in Indian-controlled Kashmir.
Army spokesman Col. Rajesh Kalia says the militants fired at sentry posts and tried to enter an army camp in the forested Langate area early Thursday.
He says the soldiers retaliated and repulsed the attack, killing all the three attackers. Rajesh said three automatic rifles and some ammunition were recovered.
Army suffered no casualties in the incident. There was no independent confirmation of the incident.
The attack comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following last month's rebel attack on an Indian military base that killed 19 soldiers.
Both the countries claim the divided, disputed Himalayan region in its entirety.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Funeral held for Marine killed while on leave in Los Angeles
World War II flier's family finds his plane in Italy
Trump attacks US foreign policy, press on state-owned Russian television network
US families ordered out of Guantanamo as hurricane approaches
US airstrikes in Libya slow as targets shrink
USS San Antonio responds to medical distress call in Gulf of Aden