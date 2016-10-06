IG: Former top aide to Carter used government credit card for strip clubs

In this Feb. 20, 2015, file photo, U.S. Secretary of Defense Ash Carter, center, is greeted by Senior Military Assistant U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Ron Lewis as they arrive at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., to travel to Afghanistan.

• Read the full IG report on Maj. Gen. Ronald F. Lewis (PDF)

WASHINGTON — The former top military adviser to Defense Secretary Ash Carter used his government credit card for almost $2,900 at two strip clubs and behaved inappropriately with DOD female staff while on official travel, according to a Defense Department inspector general's report released Thursday.

Maj. Gen. Ron Lewis, once considered a fast-rising star and a long-time trusted aide to Carter, was stripped of his position last fall just days after the delegation returned from an international trip that included stops in Malaysia, South Korea and Hawaii.

The strip club charges stem from two previous trips: One in November 2015, when the delegation spent the night in Rome as part of a visit to NATO allies, and one earlier in the spring to South Korea.

During the investigation, Lewis disputed the findings. Upon further investigation the inspector general held their conclusions and recommended that the Secretary of the Army “take appropriate action” against Lewis, which could include a court-martial for false statements and conduct unbecoming of an officer, along with administrative action for misuse of his government credit card.

In Rome, the inspector general found that Lewis spent the late hours of the evening at a strip club just a few blocks away from the delegation’s hotel, the Westin Excelsior. At 1:40 a.m., Lewis returned to the hotel with one of the club’s employees.

“In his interview with us, [Major Gen.] Lewis told us that after dancing with local women and drinking to ‘more than moderation’ for three hours, he unsuccessfully attempted to use his personal debit card to pay for $1,755.98 in personal expenses he had incurred in the club,” the inspector general reported. A female employee of the club escorted Lewis back to the hotel to collect the club’s money.

As Carter’s top military aide, Lewis’ room was on the hallway as the Secretary of Defense. His government credit card was held by a staff member, the inspector general’s report said, and Lewis woke up the aide at 2:00 a.m. to get the card as “the female club escort waited for Lewis in that hallway.”

The second government charge occurred in spring 2015, in Seoul at the “Candy Bar” club, “an establishment in an area of Itaewon, Seoul, commonly referred to locally as ‘Hooker Hill,’ ” according to the report. Many of the clubs in the area are off limits to U.S. servicemembers due to the illegal activities.

Lewis charged $1,121.25 on his government credit card at the Candy Bar and later told investigators he didn’t know why he had used that card there.

When defense staff processing his expenses noticed the charge, Lewis claimed that it must be fraudulent and had it disputed.

The last trip Lewis took with Carter before he was removed from his position included a South China Sea sail aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt as Carter addressed China’s militarization of manmade islands in the region. According to the report, in the second-to-last destination, Hawaii, Lewis consumed 11 drinks during the evening, drank with a female enlisted member in his hotel room and made several inappropriate advances toward her and other women during the trip.

Carter would not comment on the case, saying that the inspector general has referred it to the Army for appropriate action. In a statement, Carter said, “As I said when I first learned about allegations of misconduct against Maj. Gen. Lewis and removed him as my Senior Military Assistant, I expect the highest possible standards of conduct from the men and women in this department particularly from those serving in the most senior positions. There is no exception.”

copp.tara@stripes.com

Twitter: @TaraCopp