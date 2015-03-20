Homeless veterans in North Carolina get new housing

DURHAM, N.C. — Andre Byrd was all smiles Tuesday, because he knew his days of being homeless are over.

The U.S. Army veteran said it's been "a long road" trying to find a place to live.

But with Tuesday's dedication of the second phase of an apartment complex for homeless veterans living with disabilities, it's only a short time before he'll move into his own one-bedroom apartment.

CASA's Denson Apartments for Veterans will provide permanent, affordable housing for 12 formerly homeless veterans living with disabilities. The first phase includes 11 units and was dedicated in November 2014.

Construction funding was provided by the City of Durham and the Home Depot Foundation, with additional resources to build and operate the community from private individuals and foundations.

"I'm very excited," said Byrd, 60. "I love the view of the pond from those apartments."

Byrd, who is disabled, will now have a place of his own where his five grandchildren can visit. It's near the city bus line, which is important to him, and to Northgate Mall and restaurants.

CASA, a nonprofit housing provider, built and manages the apartments. It supports tenants in their homes with property management and a staff geared to veterans' needs. Since 1992, it has focused on increasing rental housing opportunities for very low-income individuals and families, especially veterans and those with disabilities.

Rob Griffin, CASA's board chairman, told the crowd at the dedication: "We've come a very long way, and we've got a long way to go. This is an example of what is achievable."

"It's a great day," said CASA CEO Debra King. "This is bringing people home and getting them off the streets. It's also the work of a community."

The apartments are named for Alexander Denson, a retired judge.

"He has worked hard for social justice," King said. "These homes aren't a luxury, especially for someone who was willing to fight for you and me."

Durham Mayor Pro-Tem Cora Cole-McFadden called the apartments beautiful.

"They improve the curb appeal of Sedgefield and Guess Road," she said. "This community is a welcome addition to the neighborhood."

She said it's a gift to be able to wake up safe in a warm bed, "to have neighbors you look out for and friends who will look out for you. It's having a place to invite friends and family for holidays. It's a place just to be."

Jonathan Pritchett, representing Home Depot, said "our hope is to always improve the lives of our veterans. They've given so much for us, and the freedom we have is an opportunity for us to give back."

Durham Mayor Bill Bell, who led a two-year effort to help homeless veterans find housing, said the apartments are the result of public-private partnerships.

Bell was among hundreds of mayors nationwide who signed a challenge in 2014 by the Obama administration to end veteran homelessness. Last month, the federal government recognized Durham for effectively ending chronic veteran homelessness.

"Well, the president and first lady made a challenge, and we accepted the challenge," Bell told the gathering. "It was a coordinated effort that made this happen, and we're much better off for it."

"We talk about good things happening in Durham," Bell added. "Today is when good things are happening in Durham."

———

©2016 The Herald-Sun (Durham, N.C.)

Visit The Herald-Sun (Durham, N.C.) at www.heraldsun.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.