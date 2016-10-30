Highway bridge named for Maryland soldier killed in Iraq

EMMITSBURG, Md. — Officials have dedicated a bridge in memory of a Maryland solider who was killed in Iraq.

State and local officials held a ceremony Saturday in Emmitsburg to dedicate the Route 140 bridge over U.S. 15 to Army 1st Lt. Robert Seidel.

Seidel was a West Point graduate who died in 2006 when the Humvee in which he was riding hit a roadside bomb. He was from Emmitsburg.

Frederick County Councilman Kirby Delauter said in a statement that he hopes the bridge will serve as a symbol of Seidel's dedication and fortitude.