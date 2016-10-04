Help sought in locating Fort Riley soldier

FORT RILEY, Kan. — The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley are seeking the public's help in locating a soldier who has been missing for several days.

Pvt. Solomon Yoseph Grice, a fire control repairer with 101st Brigade

Support Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, was last in contact with family members Sunday. The 22-year-old is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and drives a black 2013 Chevrolet Malibu, Kansas plate number 191 JMY.

Grice is being sought to ensure his welfare.

Those with information regarding Grice are asked to call his unit at (785) 239-4272 or the Fort Riley Military Police Desk at (785) 239-6767.

