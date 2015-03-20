Healing helicopter: A restored Vietnam War chopper visits downtown St. Louis
By Ashley Lisenby | St. Louis Post-Dispatch | Published: October 3, 2016
ST. LOUIS (Tribune News Service) — Artist and former Army National Guard soldier Steve Maloney restored a Vietnam War-era medevac helicopter that's now on display near the St. Louis Soldiers Memorial Military Museum downtown in the hopes of starting a conversation.
The traveling sculpture, "Take Me Home Huey," is located on Chestnut Street between Tucker Boulevard and 13th Street and is dedicated to the more than two million Americans who served during the Vietnam War. The Bell UH-1 "Huey" helicopter will be on display through noon Sunday.
The sculpture is "a catalyst for conversation," Maloney said. "A lot of these soldiers held experiences and memories inside, mainly because they never got a welcome home. Here we are years later to maybe talk about those experiences."
A song and documentary on the impact of Huey helicopters during wartime have also been produced.
Maloney partnered with Arizona-based nonprofit Light Horse Legacy, which focuses on connecting veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder to services. The organization has renovated four other helicopters.
"To me, it's the proudest thing I've ever done," Maloney said.
The helicopter has been displayed in 12 different locations since starting its tour last November. The helicopter will be in Anderson, S.C., later this month and in the New York City Veterans Day Parade in November.
©2016 the St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Visit the St. Louis Post-Dispatch at www.stltoday.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
