Grounded Hill Air Force Base F-35s starting to return to the sky

An F-35A takes off from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, in March 2014.

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah. — Half of Hill Air Force Base’s temporarily grounded F-35 fleet will be flying again by week’s end.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Hill’s 75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs office said two of the 10 previously grounded aircraft began flying again on Oct. 24. Three more jets are scheduled to be authorized for flight Nov. 4.

The Air Force grounded the planes Sept. 9, a few weeks after maintenance crews at Hill discovered peeling and crumbling of the avionic cooling line insulation inside one of the F-35’s fuel tanks. An investigation was launched after the initial discovery, and eight other jets were also found to have the issue.

The Air Force halted the inspection after examining those eight planes and grounded all 13 operational Lightning IIs that were equipped with the same cooling lines. A total of 57 F-35s were impacted by the problem, 42 of which were still in production.

According to the public affairs office release, the jet repairs are being performed at Hill.

Hill maintenance crews remove fuel and paneling from the jet, then a team of contract maintainers cut holes in the aircraft skin to access the fuel tank. The faulty cooling line coating is removed, and screens are installed to prevent foreign object debris.

Once the repairs are made, the aircraft skin and and a special “low-observable” coating is put back on the jets. Airmen complete a series of operational checks before the planes are put back into service.

In the release, Col. Jason Rueschhoff, commander of Hill’s 388th Operations Group, said Hill has been sending pilots to Luke, Eglin and Nellis Air Force bases to maintain flight proficiency.

“With fewer jets to fly, that impacts sorties and training opportunities for pilots,” Rueschhoff said.

The base says the remaining five grounded F-35s will return to service before the year is out.

Hill received its first two operational F-35s just over a year ago and is scheduled to carry three operational squadrons and a total of 78 jets by the end of 2019.

At nearly $400 billion, the F-35 program is the largest and most expensive weapons system in Department of Defense history.

Throughout its development, the jet has been plagued by cost issues and problems with its software system, fuel tank and ejection seat, among other things.



