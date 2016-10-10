Ginsburg calls anthem protest 'dumb and disrespectful'

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is calling the protests of football players who decline to stand for the national anthem "dumb and disrespectful."

The justice said in an interview posted Monday on Yahoo that she has the same opinion about flag burning. She said it's not illegal, but called it "ridiculous" and "a terrible thing to do."

She said of the players: "If they want to be stupid, there's no law that should be preventive."

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (KAP'-ur-nihk) and other athletes have received national attention for refusing to stand for the anthem this year. Kaepernick cited racial injustice and police brutality among the reasons.

Ginsburg made news this summer after criticizing GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump. She later said those comments were "ill advised."