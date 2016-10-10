Ginsburg calls anthem protest 'dumb and disrespectful'
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 10, 2016
WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is calling the protests of football players who decline to stand for the national anthem "dumb and disrespectful."
The justice said in an interview posted Monday on Yahoo that she has the same opinion about flag burning. She said it's not illegal, but called it "ridiculous" and "a terrible thing to do."
She said of the players: "If they want to be stupid, there's no law that should be preventive."
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (KAP'-ur-nihk) and other athletes have received national attention for refusing to stand for the anthem this year. Kaepernick cited racial injustice and police brutality among the reasons.
Ginsburg made news this summer after criticizing GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump. She later said those comments were "ill advised."
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Report: Navy captain misled investigators about encounter with junior enlisted sailor
One of last 6 USS Arizona survivors from Pearl Harbor attack dies
Researchers aim to keep troops strong, alert with calories study
After a war wound and long wait, a quadruple amputee gets new arms — and a new life
Afghan army helicopter crashes in north Afghanistan; 8 dead
US special operator was 1st US casualty in fight against Islamic State in Afghanistan