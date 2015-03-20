Georgia public schools awarded $1.5 million grant to help military dependents

The Muscogee County School District in Georgia has been awarded a $1.5 million federal grant over five years to fund a project designed to increase support for military dependent students’ social and emotional well-being.

The district will implement the project, called Easing Transitions and Fostering Resilience among Military Dependents, at its 10 eligible schools because they have at least 15 percent military-dependent students in their enrollment:

Elementary schools – Double Churches (24 percent), Eagle Ridge (21 percent), Mathews (27 percent), Midland (21 percent) and North Columbus (22 percent)

Middle schools – Aaron Cohn (19 percent) and Veterans Memorial (21 percent)

High schools – Columbus (18 percent), Northside (18 percent) and Shaw (19 percent).

Those schools total 1,725 military-dependent students, MCSD military student coordinator Darlene Register told the Muscogee County School Board during its work session Monday evening.

Register’s position is part time. The grant from the U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity will enable MCSD to add a full-time military student transition consultant trained by the Harker Heights, Texas-based Military Child Education Coalition, she said.

“We’re going to have a repository of resources,” she said.

Through an app from the University of Rochester, MCSD will provide online access to information for helping military families with their transition.

“It will take a while to build this up,” Register said, “but we’re going to get started as soon as we sign papers.”

The project will include the MCEC’s Student 2 Student program, which brings military-dependent and civilian students together. According to the MCEC’s website, the average military-dependent student moves six to nine times during the K-12 years. The student-led S2S welcomes incoming students and helps departing students prepare for their next school.

Some of the S2S participants will be chosen to attend a national training seminar in Washington, D.C., Register said.

“It is an outstanding program,” she said. “It is for new students in that school. It helps them develop friendships. It is not just for military students. That’s the thing I really like about it. It is for everybody. Each of those schools will have S2S, and they will be trained.”

The project also will include staff development to train teachers how to help new students develop resiliency.

“It is fantastic,” Lewis told the Ledger-Enquirer after the work session, “because it’s not only for military students, but it’s also helping to welcome new students to our school system as well as providing the transition for the students who come here with military families.”

Register told the Ledger-Enquirer after the work session that the project will comprise the same 10 MCSD schools all five years, regardless of whether their percentage of military-dependent students drops below the qualifying threshold or whether other schools’ percentages meet or exceed it. That’s because keeping the same 10 schools in the project will better determine its effectiveness when it’s evaluated, she said.



