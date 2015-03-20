Gates warns against US isolationism

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Tribune News Service) ― America needs only look to the rise of the Nazis after World War I and more recently the collapse of Syria to know what happens when a war-weary country retreats into isolation, former U.S. Secretary of Defense Robert Gates said on Wednesday.

"This is the world of an isolationist America, an America that is not engaged ...," said Mr. Gates, who served from 2006 to 2011 under Republican President George W. Bush and Democratic President Obama. He spoke at a forum hosted by the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition.

"If we choose to walk away from that responsibility, ultimately we'll be the ones that pay the price just as we did in 1941 (at Pearl Harbor) and just as millions of Syrians are facing today," he said.

There was no mention by name of either major party's presidential candidate by Mr. Gates or Ohio Gov. John Kasich. But the candidates' proposals looking forward and, in Mrs. Clinton's case, past actions as secretary of state did take fire.

"The absence of the U.S. as the balance as the flywheel, or if you will, the anchor of international stability gives rise to a world where the strong prey upon the weak, where countries that have been liberated are once again imprisoned ― for example the Baltic States, Ukraine, perhaps others in Asia where claims by a great power like China go unanswered...," Mr. Gates said.

The U.S. Global Leadership Coalition consists of representatives of 500 corporations, nonprofit organizations, national security and foreign policy experts, academia and others. It promotes the development of international markets, global trade, vaccinations and treatment of disease and anti-poverty efforts in addition to a strong military.

The coalition has held a series of forums in election battleground states, even as it argues that the idea of eliminating the seeds that grow groups such as Islamic State in Iraq and Syria and al-Qaeda is more important than one election.

Mr. Gates recalled discussions within the White House that led to the decision to deploy American air power to help local forces topple Moammar Gadhafi in Libya.

"I asked those questions about Libya, and once Gadhafi is gone, then what?" Mr. Gates said. "I also suggested to the president, 'Can I just finish the two wars that I'm already in before you go looking for a third one?' "

He said the words "foreign aid" have become "politically toxic" in Congress, although it costs the country $1 billion to deploy a single brigade of 3,500 soldiers.

"Building a school, drilling a well, providing an all-weather road, whether it's in Afghanistan or someplace else, begins to give people hope, and that's what's missing in so many of the places where we confront the roots of terrorism," Mr. Gates said. "So this relatively little expense can pay big dividends."

Mr. Kasich, who has declined to back Mr. Trump as his party's nominee, took aim at his political criticism of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the nation's military alliance with Europe, as well as the Republican candidate's anti-trade rhetoric and praise of Russia's president.

"(If) we run down NATO, we're making a horrible mistake," Mr. Kasich said. "NATO is critical to us. Anybody that would wink and nod at Vladimir Putin about the future of Ukraine..., if NATO gets weak, if we lift sanctions, if we're not willing to stand tough over what they've done in Crimea..., if Putin gets the opportunity to move into Ukraine, how many people will be enslaved and for how many decades will they live like that?"

Mr. Kasich again made a pitch for Congress to swiftly ratify the controversial Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, a position that aligns him with Mr. Obama and puts him at odds with Mr. Trump and Mrs. Clinton.

