GAO finds more gaps in oversight of bioterror germs studied in US labs

WASHINGTON (Tribune News Service) — Government regulators have no idea how often laboratories working with some of the world’s most dangerous viruses and bacteria are failing to fully kill vials of specimens before sending them to other researchers who lack critical gear to protect them against infection, according to a new report by the Government Accountability Office.

The risks to scientists, shipping companies and the public became the subject of international scrutiny last year when it was discovered that a U.S. Army lab in Utah had unwittingly made 575 shipments of still-live anthrax specimens – labeled as killed – to 194 labs and contractors around the world from 2004 through 2015.

Yet GAO investigators found it was impossible to determine how often this kind of problem occurs in public and private labs nationwide, in large part because the incident reporting forms used by federal regulators and other oversight agencies aren’t designed to capture and track this kind of problem. In addition, not all pathogens are covered by federal incident reporting requirements.

The result: Federal officials can’t easily search their databases, making it difficult for them to understand the magnitude of the problem, spot trends and ensure corrective actions are being taken to prevent future accidents, the GAO found.

“We’ve averted disaster for some time, but it’s going to become a question of when and not if," Reps. Fred Upton, R-Mich., and Tim Murphy, R-Pa., who have been investigating safety and security issues at U.S. laboratories, said in a statement. “This report sounds the alarm,” they said, that federal regulators lack important reporting of such incidents and don’t have clear and consistent criteria on how to handle them.

Upton is chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce and Murphy chairs the committee’s oversight and investigations subcommittee. The committee, which provided a copy of the unpublished GAO report to USA TODAY, is scheduled to hold a hearing Friday.

A USA TODAY Network investigation last year revealed hundreds of safety accidents at corporate, university, government and military labs nationwide. It also exposed a system of fragmented federal oversight and pervasive secrecy that obscures failings by facilities and regulators.

The GAO, the non-partisan investigative arm of Congress, notes in the new report that it has raised concerns for years about limited oversight of high-containment biological laboratories, those working with some of the most dangerous pathogens, such as anthrax bacteria and Ebola virus. While some previous recommendations have been followed, the report says the U.S. still lacks a national strategy to identify the risks associated with the expansion in this kind of research since the 2001 anthrax attacks, and there is still no single entity designated for providing coordinated oversight.

The new GAO report recommends that the Federal Select Agent Program, which oversees biodefense research with certain "select agent" pathogens that could be used as bioterror weapons, revise incident reporting forms, improve guidance for kill methods, and develop consistent criteria for taking enforcement actions. The program, which is jointly run by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, agreed with the GAO’s recommendations, the report said.

Despite recent high-profile incidents involving failures to fully kill anthrax specimens at the Army’s Dugway Proving Ground near Salt Lake City and at the CDC’s Atlanta headquarters, the GAO in its latest report found federal oversight bodies lacked key information about how often such incidents occur. Nobody was sickened in either of those incidents. The GAO also found that gaps in scientific knowledge and a lack comprehensive guidance has resulted in varying practices in how individual labs go about killing specimens and labs applying “differing levels of rigor” in confirming the effectiveness of their methods.

“Without more comprehensive guidance … protocols will vary in their scientific soundness, increasing the risk of incomplete inactivation,” the GAO said.

Inactivation of bacteria and viruses involves treating them with heat, chemicals or radiation so that they have been killed and can be worked with safely outside of high-containment labs that have extensive protective gear. But the process is a difficult balancing act: Ensuring that the pathogens are no longer capable of infection, yet leaving enough of their protein structures and other characteristics intact so that they are still useful for research.

Neither the Federal Select Agent Program nor the National Institutes of Health, which separately oversees work with certain genetically altered pathogens, could provide the GAO’s investigators with an accurate count of inactivation incidents from 2003 through 2015.

NIH officials initially said they were unaware of any such incidents during that time period. Yet when the GAO reviewed incident forms turned into the NIH, investigators identified four incidents involving incomplete inactivation, the report said.

The Federal Select Agent Program initially told the GAO that there were 10 such incidents reported during the time period, including with the Ebola virus in 2014 and anthrax in 2004, 2006, 2007, 2014 and 2015. Yet by reviewing the Select Agent Program’s database, the GAO identified an additional 11 incidents that involved inactivation that the program hadn’t included in its tally.

Read the USA TODAY Network's "Biolabs in Your Backyard" investigation:biolabs.usatoday.com

©2016 USA Today

Visit USA Today at www.usatoday.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

